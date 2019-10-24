Grammy-winning singer Rihanna has established her name as a fashion mogul, as can be suggested from the recent nomination of her popular signature fashion brand Fenty in the British Fashion Awards.

Rihanna took to Instagram on Wednesday to gush about the achievement of the fashion brand within five months of its existence and said it is an "incredible honour" for her.

Alongside a video displaying the brands nominated for the award, RiRi wrote, "I'm incredibly proud of everyone who's been a part of the team and development of this brand! It's been 5 months since we launched @FENTY, and we're nominated for the Urban Luxe category of the 2019 #BritishFashionAwards. Thank you @britishfashioncouncil for acknowledging our hard work and respecting the quality of what we produce! This is such an incredible honor."

The winners of the British Fashion Awards will be announced on Monday, December. Alyx, Marine Serre, Martine Rose and Moncler Genius are the other brands in competition for the award in the Urban Luxe category, reports Teen Vogue.

The Barbadian singer is also in the news for her newly released "visual autobiography", the 500-pages book which contains over 1,000 photographs of the singer captured throughout her life and career.

The 31-year-old has also collaborated with Los Angeles–based duo the Haas brothers to create special limited-edition versions of the visual autobiography. Niki and Simon Haas have earlier created masks for Lady Gaga and gold-leafed furniture for Louis Vuitton stores.

Niki Haas in a conversation with ARTnews praised the singer and said: "RiRi's use of her platform to inspire independence in other people is admirable, wise, and powerful. I have so much respect for everything she represents", reports Architectural Digest.

The tome created by the Haas Brothers for Rihanna weighs 15 pounds and stands over 16 inches tall. The pair has come up with three different limited-edition book stands available for purchase with the book. Each edition is set at a different price point.

The Fenty x Phaidon edition is a metal book stand modelled after Rihanna's hands. The Luxury Supreme stand version, a massive 66-pound, 18-karat-gold cast-resin bookstand with a mirror finish, resembles frozen water drops dripping upward. The Haas brothers call it the design Drippy + the Brain.

The third and the most expensive version, also the most exclusive edition, remains the Ultra Luxury Supreme "Stoner" pedestal, which includes a 2,000-pound hand-carved stone pedestal with similar drip effects at the top.