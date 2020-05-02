There is some good news for Rihanna fans. The very highly anticipated documentary of the singer will drop soon. The new documentary was teased by a fan account.

The account shared the first look at the project, for which Amazon Studios has partnered with Rihanna. Twitter fan account @TeamofRihanna sent the musician's fans into a frenzy after posting a screenshot of a cryptic photo of Rihanna. The photograph appears on production company Film 45's website.

"Coming soon: An inside look at the personal and professional life of Rihanna," the account tweeted. The picture shows Rihanna singing into a microphone at a studio. According to the photo, the film is titled, "Rihanna: Volume One" and will be directed by Peter Berg.

Amazon Studios has paid $25million for the rights of the project last year, a source said. However, the streaming service declined to comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled documentary, which Berg began working on years ago, is dubbed an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life. It provides a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world's most well-known pop artists.

With more than 1,200 hours of footage, the documentary offers private insights into Rihanna's personality, sense of humour, work ethic, family and love. Earlier, Rihanna has worked with Berg on Universal's 2012 sci-fi film "Battleship."

The footages were gathered by the filmmaker when he was travelling with Rihanna and her crew to Europe. Before Amazon purchased the rights of the documentary, it was presented to many other distributors. Rihanna has been closely associated with several Amazon Prime projects. She appeared in "Guava Island," a straight-to-streaming Donald Glover project. It was produced by Amazon Studios.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's Fenty X Savage lingerie show was streamed exclusively on the platform this past September.

Berg told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017: "That was a fun change of pace...To go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls. We were in Nice [France]. She was going to do a concert on Bastille Day."

"And that truck driver who killed all those people plowed through them right in front of our hotel. So even in me trying to do something light, I had a very, very front row seat to something that horrific," he added.