Ronald Fenty, father to pop-star Rihanna, feared for his life after he was tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Though Ronald Fenty has now recovered from COVID-19, the extreme symptoms of the virus scared his daughter Rihanna as well, who sent a ventilator to his home and checked on him every day.

In a conversation with The Sun, Ronald Fenty opened up about how his doting daughter, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, cared for him during the testing time.

The 66-year-old, who is self-isolating at his Barbados home, told the outlet: "My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day."

Expressing his affection for his Grammy-winner daughter, Ronald said: "I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

Ronald, who was declared virus-free after spending 14 days in the Paragon Isolation Center, said RiRi gave him "more than" he needed to make it through the illness, including a ventilator that he, fortunately, didn't get to use. Discussing his symptoms, Ronald said: "I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly."

Apart from taking care of her father, the "Diamond" singer is busy doing philanthropic work in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Clara Lionel Foundation, that the singer founded in 2012 to fund groundbreaking education and emergency preparedness and response programs around the world, has donated $5m (£4.2m) for food banks in America. The money will also help buy protective equipment for frontline health workers, aid research to develop a vaccine and work to accelerate testing and care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

Meanwhile, the foundation joined hands with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, to donate $4.2m for those who have suffered an increase in domestic violence in quarantine. The 32-year-old and Dorsey have pledged to contribute $2.1 million each to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, in order to help manage the domestic violence crisis.

Rihanna also collaborated with Jay-Z to contribute $2 million to the Mayor's Fund for LA for COVID-19 response in support of undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless people in the United States.