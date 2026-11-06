Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has been named a person of interest in a Philippine investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material after previously handing authorities devices he attributed to his father.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on 5 November that investigators were examining witness information alleging that underage girls had visited the younger Markle's residence in Cebu. He stressed that authorities were still establishing whether Markle Jr. had any involvement in criminal activity and were not treating him as a suspect.

The development expands scrutiny beyond the original allegations involving Thomas Markle Sr. It does not establish wrongdoing by either man, and investigators have yet to determine ownership of the devices and responsibility for the material recovered from them.

The reported enquiries concerning visits to Markle Jr.'s home should not be taken as evidence linking him to the material he surrendered.

Witness Information Prompts Further Enquiries

Remulla said the decision to examine Markle Jr.'s possible involvement followed information from witnesses about visits to his home. He described him as 'only as a person of interest so far' while officials continued checking the accounts.

The secretary also discussed reports of ring lights at the property. According to Remulla, Markle Jr. said he had been making TikTok videos. Officials said they were investigating that explanation alongside the witness information. Neither the presence of recording equipment nor visits by children establishes that an offence occurred.

A subsequent report offered further context from Markle Jr.'s fiancée. She reportedly told police that the children visiting the property were her relatives and showed officers family TikTok videos. That explanation remains a reported account, rather than a publicly announced police conclusion.

Devices Were Handed Over in October

The investigation began after electronic devices and personal belongings were surrendered to the Regional Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking in Central Visayas on 23 October. The items were then referred to the Philippine National Police's Women and Children Protection Center for examination.

Authorities obtained a court-authorised warrant to examine the devices on 29 October. Initial forensic work identified suspected child sexual abuse and exploitation material on memory cards and a mobile phone, according to accounts of the police findings.

Remulla subsequently said investigators had recovered approximately 7,500 photographs and a video involving minors. Authorities are seeking assistance from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish ownership and registration details associated with phones submitted for examination.

The material's discovery does not, by itself, establish who created, downloaded, possessed or distributed it. Those questions remain central to the investigation.

Father Denies Allegations as Forensic Work Continues

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the allegations against him. His son's assertion that the belongings were his father's has not been independently established by investigators.

During a 3 November briefing, police officials said forensic analysis remained incomplete and that they had not established whether the elder Markle appeared in any recordings. Investigators were examining the devices while other officers checked information gathered during the inquiry.

Police said charges would depend on the evidence. The latest announcement concerning Markle Jr. therefore represents an investigative development, not a criminal charge or finding of guilt.