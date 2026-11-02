Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling to cope with disturbing allegations involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, as controversy surrounding her upcoming television appearance continues to grow. The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been left deeply distressed by the claims, with an unnamed source telling Radar Online that she 'cannot stop crying' as criticism mounts over her involvement in Junior MasterChef Australia.

The report, published on Sunday, 1 November 2026, comes as an online petition calls on Australian broadcaster Network 10 and production company Endemol Shine Australia to reconsider Meghan's participation in the children's cooking competition.

The controversy has unfolded alongside allegations made by Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, who claimed to have discovered child sexual abuse material at their father's home in the Philippines. Thomas Sr has strongly denied possessing the material.

Meghan Markle 'Heartbroken' as Father's Allegations Take Emotional Toll

According to a report by Radar Online, an unnamed friend has spoken about the Duchess's alleged emotional state following the disturbing claims involving her father ahead of her TV return.

'The allegations against her dad have left her deeply distressed, particularly because she is raising two young children,' the source claimed. 'Meghan is absolutely heartbroken by everything that has emerged and cannot stop crying.'

The source suggested that Meghan's experiences as a mother had made the situation particularly difficult. According to the friend, looking at her daughter, Lilibet, reportedly reminds her of the vulnerability of children who may have suffered abuse.

The unnamed individual also claimed that Meghan had previously made a conscious effort to distance herself from the media attention surrounding her estranged father. However, the international coverage and messages of sympathy from people in the US and elsewhere have reportedly made it difficult for her to escape the subject.

The source further alleged that Meghan was receiving emotional support from those closest to her as she tried to navigate the situation and concentrate on her children. These accounts of her private emotional state have not been independently verified.

Junior MasterChef Australia Petition Calls for Meghan Markle's Removal

Meanwhile, Meghan's upcoming appearance on Junior MasterChef Australia has attracted criticism, with an online petition calling for producers to reconsider her involvement.

The campaign, organised by Beyond Australia, raises concerns about whether the additional international attention surrounding the Duchess could affect the privacy and wellbeing of the programme's young contestants.

The petition asks Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia to explain what safeguards will protect participating children from unwanted publicity, online harassment and inappropriate commentary. It also questions whether parents have been adequately informed about Meghan's planned appearance and the potential international exposure their children could receive.

Importantly, its organisers explicitly state that they are not accusing Meghan of criminal wrongdoing or suggesting she poses a direct danger to children. Their stated concerns centre on the potential consequences of associating young contestants with the international media attention surrounding her family.

The petition calls on both organisations to review the decision before filming begins and publicly explain the measures intended to protect contestants. However, the campaign does not establish that producers intend to change their decision.

According to Endemol Shine Australia's official announcement, Meghan will join returning judge Poh Ling Yeow as a special guest when the children's cooking competition returns to Network 10 in 2027.

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Thomas Markle Allegations

Meghan previously addressed the allegations in a statement shared with People magazine on 23 October, saying she was 'deeply distressed' by the reports. She also explained that her decision to keep her children, Archie and Lilibet, away from their grandfather was intended to 'protect them'.

The Duchess said she had received a letter containing troubling allegations against her father, which she understood had been sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018. However, the Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that it had received the correspondence in January 2019.

She said she had been assured that the allegations were being investigated and expressed hope that justice would be served, with children's safety remaining the priority.

However, the Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that it had received the letter in 2019. The force said the correspondence had been assessed and passed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, but its contents had not been shared with other law enforcement agencies at the time. The force later said it would refer the allegations to relevant overseas authorities.

Thomas Markle Sr has rejected the accusations. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he described them as 'a bunch of lies' and said he was shocked and hurt by the claims.

The allegations remain unproven, and Thomas' denial must be considered alongside the claims reported by the media. Neither the allegations against him nor the controversy surrounding Meghan's television appearance establish any wrongdoing by the Duchess.