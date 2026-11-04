King Charles turned his widely shared Antigua umbrella mishap into a self-deprecating gag at a Commonwealth dinner on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, before moving on to weightier themes of global unity, slavery and climate change. Speaking at the Blue Waters hotel near St John's, the monarch offered to 'provide an umbrella for you all,' drawing laughter and applause from visiting leaders.

For context, Charles had been caught in torrential rain at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Sunday, 1 November, during an event marking 45 years since Antigua and Barbuda gained independence in 1981.

Video showed him gesturing towards aides for an umbrella while Queen Camilla sheltered beneath a transparent one.

An umbrella was eventually brought to the King, who went on to inspect troops at the ceremonial parade. By the time Commonwealth leaders gathered for dinner, footage of the interruption had circulated widely.

King Charles Revisits Antigua's Viral Umbrella Mishap

Charles and Camilla hosted 84 guests at the resort, including Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The banquet marked the final engagement of the King's nine-day Caribbean tour.

Introducing the joke, Charles described the extraordinary range of weather experienced across Commonwealth countries, from snowy landscapes to deserts. Some nations, he observed, also consider their weather perfect throughout the year.

'Although perhaps part of my role as Head of the Commonwealth is to provide an umbrella for you all,' he said. The line brought laughter and applause, according to a Press Association report carried by ITV News.

It was an unmistakable reference to Sunday's parade. Footage showed the King raising his arms and calling for an umbrella as rain fell across the stadium. Once sheltered, he continued with his ceremonial duties.

Charles also found room for a joke about Britain's changing political leadership, suggesting he had encountered almost as many prime ministers during the trip as at home.

Four people have served as British prime minister since his accession in September 2022. They are Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham, who took office on 20 July 2026.

King Warns of Strains on Commonwealth and Speaks on Slavery

The evening was not entirely light-hearted. Charles warned that international institutions faced mounting pressure and that countries were increasingly tempted to retreat behind national boundaries.

'Our Commonwealth, I think, offers another path,' he told guests. He argued that the organisation's members were united by their decision to cooperate, despite different histories, economies and political priorities.

That message followed a separate address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting opening ceremony earlier on Tuesday. There, the King spoke about the transatlantic trade in enslaved people and its enduring consequences.

In the Royal Family's published transcript, Charles described slavery as a shameful chapter of history that caused him profound personal sorrow. He did not issue a formal apology.

The omission remains relevant to calls for reparatory justice. Campaigners have sought an apology and further action over Britain's involvement in slavery, while Charles focused his remarks on learning from the past.

Climate change also featured prominently in his addresses. During the dinner, Charles referenced destructive wildfires and joked about people who believed El Niño played for Atlético Madrid.

His earlier summit speech highlighted the risks facing Caribbean nations and urged investment in measures to help vulnerable communities withstand environmental damage.

Antiguan Food and Craftsmanship Feature at King Charles's Dinner

The hosts used the banquet to showcase Antigua and Barbuda's produce and local design. Guests ate an avocado salad with green beans, quail eggs and cherry tomatoes, followed by locally caught mahi-mahi and seasonal vegetables.

Dessert was an Antiguan black pineapple tarte tatin. The 'Commonwealth 56' cocktail combined locally produced pink sorrel hibiscus gin with syrup made using honey from Buckingham Palace.

The dinner tables featured locally made decorations, while Queen Camilla wore a white Anna Valentine evening dress embroidered with the Dagger Log, Antigua's national flower.

Charles wore black tie, miniature medals and royal insignia. He was seated between Browne and Tuvalu's Prime Minister Feleti Teo, with Commonwealth leaders and their representatives gathered around the tables.

The banquet followed the King's visits to the Bahamas and Guyana before Camilla joined him in Antigua.

The Royal Family's published itinerary scheduled the couple's departure for Wednesday, 4 November, closing the King's nine-day Caribbean tour.