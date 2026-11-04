Philippine police said on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, that investigators in Cebu City had identified suspected child sexual abuse material on surrendered electronic devices.

The inquiry concerns allegations involving Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Police Major General Wilson Asueta said forensic examinations were progressing, although investigators had not established who owned the equipment.

Authorities also have not determined whether the 82-year-old accessed the files or appeared in any recordings.

The investigation followed allegations by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., who reported finding disturbing material among belongings allegedly left by his father in the Philippines.

Philippine Police Examine Markle Sr. Evidence

'The investigation is going in the right direction,' Asueta said during a police briefing on 3 November, according to MYTV Cebu.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that initial forensic examinations had identified recordings appearing to contain child sexual abuse or exploitation material. However, investigators have not completed their assessment.

According to BusinessMirror, preliminary findings suggest the recordings involve children from outside the Philippines. No Filipino victims had been identified at the time of the briefing.

BREAKING: MEGAN MARKLE ACTRESS AND DUCHESS STEP BROTHER HAS HANDED OVER TO POLICE 4 LARGE BOXES OF ESTRANGED FATHER THOMAS MARKLE SENIOR STASH OF CH*LD AB*SE IMAGES INCLUDING AN OLD 35 MM FILM NEGATIVES, VHS VIDEOS AND DVDS ONE SHOWING A BEARDED MAN IDENTIFIED AS THOMAS MARKLE ON… pic.twitter.com/ymYxQyEzkg — SANTINO (@TheRealSantino) October 30, 2026

Police obtained a court-issued warrant to examine computer data from nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives and a camera. The equipment was among materials reportedly surrendered by Markle Jr. to Philippine anti-trafficking authorities.

Specialist investigators from the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group are examining the contents while other officers establish the devices' origins.

Crucially, police have not confirmed that the equipment belonged to Markle Sr. Investigators must determine who controlled the devices, who accessed the files and whether an offence occurred.

Asueta also confirmed that no criminal complaint had been filed against Markle Sr. as of the 3 November briefing.

The PNP is coordinating with American authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Any prosecution will depend on whether the completed investigation establishes sufficient evidence.

Thomas Markle Jr. Describes Discovery of Alleged Material

The investigation began after Markle Jr. reported discovering material among belongings he attributed to his father.

In an October interview with The Sun, he alleged that the collection contained 'hundreds, if not thousands' of images.

He described finding electronic equipment, photographs and other materials among boxes containing personal possessions and family keepsakes.

'What I saw made me sick to the stomach,' Markle Jr. reportedly told a friend, according to the newspaper.

The younger Markle said he felt compelled to report his discovery despite the potential consequences for his relationship with his father. He also said he contacted American authorities in July before pursuing the matter with investigators in the Philippines.

However, his allegations remain distinct from the police's preliminary findings. Investigators have not independently established that Markle Sr. possessed, produced or distributed the suspected material.

The PNP has assembled a joint investigation team involving its Women and Children's Protection Center, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Anti-Cybercrime Group.

Officers are also examining whether other individuals had access to the equipment.

Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Claims as Meghan Expresses Concern

Markle Sr., a retired television lighting director, has strongly rejected his son's accusations.

In comments to the Daily Mail, reported by Sky News, he described the allegations as 'sick lies'.

He previously left the Philippines for medical treatment in the United States following serious health complications, including a leg amputation.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since 2018, said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations.

In a statement to Sky News on 23 October, the duchess expressed concern for any children who might have been harmed. She also referred to an earlier letter containing troubling allegations about her father, which British authorities had shared with her.

The Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed receiving the letter in January 2019, rather than 2018 as Meghan initially recalled. The force acknowledged that it had passed the correspondence to the Sussexes' office without sharing its allegations with other law enforcement agencies.

Following an internal review, the Metropolitan Police referred its handling of the letter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

On 29 October, Reuters reported that British police had begun referring the allegations to relevant overseas authorities.

Meanwhile, Philippine investigators continue examining the surrendered devices to establish their ownership, contents and possible connection to criminal activity.

As of the 3 November briefing, authorities had not announced a completed forensic report or filed a criminal complaint against Markle Sr.