Meghan Markle is under renewed scrutiny after journalist Rob Shuter accused her of protecting her own children while failing to warn other families about grave allegations involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

His comments come as the Metropolitan Police reviews how it handled a 2019 letter about Thomas Sr, while authorities in the Philippines continue to investigate reports of alleged child sexual abuse material linked to him. Thomas Sr denies the allegations, which remain unproven.

His charge rests on unnamed Palace sources and his interpretation, not an established finding about Meghan's conduct.

The claims concern alleged child sexual abuse material that Thomas Markle Jr reportedly said he found among his father's belongings in the Philippines.

The Philippine Department of Justice says its Anti-Trafficking and OSAEC task force is investigating reports concerning Thomas Sr. He denies the allegations, which remain unproven.

Shuter's Claim Meghan 'Did Nothing' for Other Families

Shuter's criticism rests partly on the suggestion that Meghan knew about allegations concerning her father years ago. In his video, he asked, 'Meghan Markle might have protected her own kids for the last eight years, but what about everybody else's?' He said Palace insiders were asking why she had not spoken publicly.

Shuter also argued that keeping Archie and Lilibet away from their grandfather showed she had taken the allegations seriously. 'She didn't warn other parents. She didn't say anything about the children in those alleged videos. She did nothing,' he said.

He attributed the criticism to unnamed sources, without identifying anyone who could independently substantiate it.

Shuter's video presents an accusation and an interpretation. It does not establish what Meghan knew, whether she withheld information from investigators or whether she had a duty to speak publicly. The Blast likewise noted that no publicly verified evidence established those points.

Meghan's 2019 Letter and What She Says She Was Told

Meghan has said she was made aware of a letter containing allegations about her father after her wedding to Prince Harry. Her statement said the letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018. She said it was later shared with her and that she received assurances the claims were being investigated.

A source familiar with the situation told PEOPLE she was advised not to discuss the allegations publicly. They had not been substantiated, and public comment could jeopardise a potential investigation, the source said.

Meghan also said she trusted the authorities to protect other families.

The timing has since been corrected. Meghan initially said the letter was sent in 2018, but the Metropolitan Police says it received the letter in January 2019.

Her representative said she may have misremembered the timing by a few months. The representative said the force's time-stamped record should be treated as authoritative.

The Met says the letter was sent to its Protection Command because of concerns about the Duchess's security. It was reviewed and passed to the Sussexes' office for their awareness.

The allegations were not shared with other law-enforcement agencies. The force is reviewing how it handled the letter and considering whether to refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

That account does not establish that investigators pursued the allegations as Meghan understood them to be investigated. Nor does the force's review determine whether the allegations against Thomas Sr are true. The two questions remain separate, even as Shuter's criticism brings them together in public.

Meghan said she kept her father from contact with Archie and Lilibet 'for one reason: to protect them'. She also expressed concern for children who may have been harmed and said she hoped justice would be served.

Her statement gives her understanding of the assurances she received. The Met's account raises a separate question about what happened after the letter arrived.

Meghan Markle Criticism Meets Two Separate Inquiries

The Metropolitan Police review concerns the handling of the 2019 letter. The Philippine investigation concerns the allegations against Thomas Sr. The Department of Justice says its Cebu-based task force is investigating reports involving him. His son had claimed he found material at their family home.

Thomas Sr denies the allegations. The reports cited here establish no finding against him. Shuter's claim that Meghan failed to protect other families remains his allegation, based on unnamed sources.

The Met is still considering whether to refer its handling of the letter to the police watchdog.