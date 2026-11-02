Meghan Markle's 2021 confession that 'I grieve a lot' about her estrangement from Thomas Markle is being revisited after reports alleged that suspected child sexual abuse material was discovered in a storage unit in Rosarito, Mexico, reportedly linked to her father. Thomas has denied wrongdoing and disputed any connection to the unit.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed the loss of their relationship during a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, following the turmoil surrounding her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. More recently, her later explanation centred on protecting her children.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Confession Reflected Years of Estrangement

'I grieve a lot. I mean, I've lost my father,' Meghan told Winfrey during the interview. She was referring to their fractured relationship, not his death. The remark came as she discussed the personal losses she had experienced, without publicly connecting her estrangement to allegations of child sexual abuse.

The breakdown had become public before her May 2018 wedding. Thomas collaborated with a photographer on staged pictures depicting him preparing for the ceremony. Once the arrangement was exposed, he did not attend, citing health problems, and did not accompany Meghan down the aisle.

Nearly three years later, her words to Winfrey conveyed the personal impact of that separation. She did not publicly connect her grief to the allegations now being reported, and the interview does not establish anything about their validity.

Meghan Markle Describes Protecting Archie and Lilibet

After the allegations became public, Meghan reportedly described herself as 'deeply distressed'. She explained that her decision to prevent Thomas from having contact with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, was about their protection.

She also addressed criticism of the estrangement, expressed concern for children who might have been harmed and urged that their safety remain the priority. According to the report, Thomas has never met either grandchild.

Her later explanation focuses on concerns about her children, rather than the wedding photographs that initially dominated coverage of the family rift. It does not establish wrongdoing by Thomas, who rejects the allegations, or determine the outcome of any reported investigation.

Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Shown Police Letter in 2019

Concerns about Thomas were reportedly brought to Meghan's attention well before the latest reports. In January 2019, she was allegedly shown a letter from Thomas's first wife, Roslyn Loveless, containing allegations concerning sexual offences involving children. The letter had reportedly been sent to a specialist Metropolitan Police unit.

Meghan was also reported to have considered speaking publicly about the claims. 'Leave it with us, we'll investigate it,' a member of her royal protection team allegedly told her. She reportedly understood from that assurance that the allegations would be examined by authorities.

According to reports citing the police response, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it had not forwarded the allegations to law enforcement agencies in countries where the alleged offences reportedly occurred. The force also reportedly referred itself to the police watchdog over its handling of the correspondence. Such a referral does not itself establish misconduct.

Mexico Storage Unit Claims Involving Meghan Markle's Father

The latest allegations concern a storage unit in Rosarito that reporters claimed to have linked to Thomas through rental records. They alleged that suspected child sexual abuse material was among possessions inside the unit and reported notifying the FBI. A notification alone does not establish that the agency opened an investigation.

Mexican authorities reportedly searched the premises and removed electronic devices, videotapes and magazines before sealing the unit. The reports do not establish what those items contained or whether investigators reached any conclusions.

Thomas disputed the account, declaring, 'I had no storage units in Rosarito!' Separate allegations were reported in the Philippines after Thomas Markle Jr. claimed to have discovered suspected abuse material among his father's possessions. Thomas rejected those accusations too, describing them as 'the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.'