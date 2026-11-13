Rob Van Dam has rejected claims that he was responsible for TNA Wrestling's temporary suspension from Twitch following a controversial 2020 segment featuring himself, Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow.

The WWE Hall of Famer insists the bedroom scene was scripted by the promotion's creative team and that he was simply following its instructions.

Rob Van Dam Says TNA Creative Team Scripted the Scene

Speaking on the 11 November episode of his podcast, Van Dam revisited the bedroom segment, which showed him alongside his then-partner Forbes and Barlow. The scene featured champagne, whipped cream and suggestive interactions, with censor bars covering parts of the women's bodies.

The storyline drew from the trio's real-life relationship, which had previously featured on social media. TNA incorporated that dynamic into Van Dam's on-screen character during his heel run, giving him a more provocative persona. However, the wrestler insisted the idea did not originate with him.

'That is one of an example of like one of those times where where you get credit for something but it was just something that somebody wrote down and ran by us, you know, and we said sure,' he explained.

Van Dam also recalled how some viewers misunderstood the segment's presentation. 'We actually had heat from some people thinking ... that they've seen us do porn,' he added.

Twitch Suspension Followed Controversial Broadcast

The segment aired during the 14 January 2020 episode of Impact Wrestling, which was also shown on AXS TV. Shortly afterwards, the promotion's Twitch channel was suspended, with the suggestive footage widely believed to have prompted the action.

Although Twitch did not confirm the specific reason for the suspension, it told POST Wrestling: 'We don't comment on individual bans, but I'd note that sexual content is not allowed on Twitch.'

The platform's guidelines prohibit nudity and actual or simulated sexual activity, including content centred on sexual situations. Those restrictions also apply to scripted entertainment broadcast through the service.

The suspension lasted approximately one week. Impact announced on 23 January that its channel had been restored, joking: 'Our Twitch channel is back up and running. Add it to the list of things that are hard to kill.'

Van Dam questioned why he continued to receive blame for the incident, arguing that he had no control over the final broadcast. 'Do I have the final editing power to make it? This is going to make the final cut,' he said.

WWE Legend Revisits Infamous Wrestling Controversy

The incident became one of the most talked-about moments from Van Dam's Impact run, particularly as the promotion used Twitch to expand its audience beyond traditional television.

Known as 'The Whole F'n Show', Van Dam established himself as a major wrestling attraction during his ECW run before becoming a prominent WWE star.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, recognising his contributions to the industry. He won the WWE Championship by defeating John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

He had also addressed the controversy in 2022, explaining that the segment was written, edited and aired by Impact's creative team.