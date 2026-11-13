Ariana Grande's expressions prompted worried comments online after she attended the Focker-In-Law premiere with boyfriend Ricky Alvarez in New York on Wednesday, 11 November. Some viewers thought the singer looked 'sad or uncomfortable', even as the couple made their first red carpet appearance together.

The event marked a public milestone in their rekindled relationship, which began more than a decade ago. Yet photographs from the Beacon Theatre drew almost as much attention for Grande's facial expressions as for the couple's reunion.

Ariana Grande Fans Ask Why She Looks 'About to Cry' or 'in Pain'

Several commenters questioned whether Grande was enjoying the evening. 'She looks sad or uncomfortable? Hopefully it's just the lights that are bothering her eyes,' one wrote in reactions shared online.

'Why does she look like she's about to burst into tears?' another asked. A separate viewer wondered why she appeared 'so uncomfortable and about to cry'.

One particularly pointed comment claimed, 'She always looks like she is in pain.' Others questioned her raised eyebrows, while another viewer suggested she looked as though she was 'holding back tears'.

The discussion extended to Reddit, where one commenter wrote, 'She looks very uncomfortable in most of these pics.' Others suggested her eyebrow styling contributed to that impression.

Not everyone saw the photographs that way. Other commenters praised Grande's appearance and outfit, with some describing her as 'stunning' and 'glowing'.

These were interpretations of photographs, not evidence that Grande was distressed. Neither the pictures nor the comments establish how she felt during the event.

The scrutiny also echoes an issue Grande has addressed herself. During a December 2024 interview with French journalist Salima Poumbga, she described the public's comfort with commenting on her appearance as 'really dangerous'. She also said she had been under public scrutiny since she was 16 or 17.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Make Red Carpet Debut After Rekindling Romance

Grande and Alvarez attended the world premiere of Focker-In-Law, the latest instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise. Grande plays Olivia Jones, who is engaged to Henry Focker, portrayed by Skyler Gisondo. The comedy is scheduled for release on 25 November.

Styled by Law Roach, Grande wore a vintage silver-grey plaid Badgley Mischka gown with floral detailing. Her brunette hair was styled in a ponytail finished with a pale ribbon. Alvarez kept things relaxed in a black blazer, white shirt and jeans.

The pair first dated in 2015 after meeting when Alvarez worked as a dancer on Grande's Honeymoon Tour. They separated in July 2016 but remained on friendly terms. Grande later mentioned him in her 2018 single 'thank u, next'.

Their reconciliation drew attention in June 2026 after they were spotted together in Austin, Texas. On 14 July, People reported that the romance had resumed. Grande subsequently shared photographs of Alvarez on Instagram in August.

She also changed the Ricky reference while performing 'thank u, next' during her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour. At a 1 September performance, she changed the original lyric to 'I'm tryna make him my last'. Alvarez later appeared in a promotional video for her R.E.M. Beauty brand.

At Wednesday's premiere, the couple's decision to pose together gave fans their clearest public glimpse yet of the renewed relationship.