Former adult film star Lana Rhoades has lifted the lid on some of the most unusual sexual experiences she shared with ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak, including a bizarre threesome involving a custom mannequin fitted with a penis.

In a candid conversation, Rhoades recalled how the former couple experimented with unconventional bedroom activities, revealing details about Majlak's requests and his reported fascination with dating adult film stars. Her account also included an unusual detail about the mannequin that left the people interviewing her amused.

Bizarre Threesome With Mike Majlak Revealed

One of Rhoades' most unusual revelations involved a mannequin that she and Majlak reportedly incorporated into their sex life.

Recalling the experience, she described the object as resembling a punching dummy, with a flat back, no arms and a large penis. The couple reportedly purchased it through Amazon and even gave it a name, although Rhoades could not remember exactly what they called it.

Lana Rhoades exposes some WILD things her ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak did behind closed doors during their relationship 😭💀“He did do a few gay things when we were dating.”“He really wanted to hook up with pornstars before me. He was obsessed with the idea of dating a pornstar.”“Me and Mike even had a threesome with a mannequin that had a penis. No arms, just a giant dick, and he would pretend to high-five it.”“We were having sex one time and he just shoved it in my mouth like he wanted to see me suck a dick.”“One time, I put my fingers in his butt… he didn’t like it.”😭 — Monarch (@Monarchbtw) November 9, 2026

The former adult film star also shared an amusing detail about how Majlak interacted with the unusual object. She recalled that he would pretend to high-five the mannequin despite it having no arms.

The revelation prompted questions from the podcast hosts, who appeared surprised by the couple's unconventional bedroom experiment. Rhoades explained that the mannequin was involved in a threesome between her and Majlak.

Mike Majlak's Unusual Bedroom Requests Exposed

Rhoades also described other unconventional requests that allegedly came up during her relationship with Majlak. She recalled another occasion when they incorporated a dildo into their sexual activities, claiming that Majlak wanted to see her with another man, although no other person was actually involved.

In a separate incident, Rhoades said Majlak unexpectedly pushed a dildo towards her mouth while they were having sex. She suggested the experience reflected his interest in incorporating other male sexual imagery into their intimate encounters.

Her account offered further insight into the couple's experimentation, although she did not suggest that every request was something she had initially expected.

Rhoades Shares Majlak's Interest in Dating Porn Stars

Rhoades also spoke about Majlak's reported interest in dating adult film performers before their relationship began.

According to her, he had been particularly fascinated by the idea of being romantically involved with a pornstar and had wanted to hook up with adult film stars before meeting her.

The subject came up during their discussion about their previous relationship and Majlak's attraction to women who had worked in the adult entertainment industry.

Rhoades also acknowledged that the conversation touched on how adult performers are perceived by other people, although she made it clear that she did not necessarily identify with those characterisations.

Another Unusual Experience With Her Ex

The former adult film star shared another intimate anecdote while comparing Majlak's willingness to accommodate her requests with that of her current boyfriend.

She recalled putting her fingers inside Majlak's buttocks on one occasion, but said he did not enjoy the experience.

Rhoades subsequently explained that her current boyfriend had been willing to entertain some unusual requests that Majlak would not have agreed to during their relationship.

The comparison provided additional context for her remarks about the differences between her former and current relationships.

The pair's relationship ended in 2020, although they remained connected through their shared online circles.