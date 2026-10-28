UK streamer Tyrone George Gordon, known professionally as Tyrone on social media, said he was doxxed and swatted. The incident reportedly happened on Monday, 26 October 2026, while he was livestreaming, with police officers caught on camera inspecting his room.

Tyrone also posted part of his stream and interaction with police on YouTube with the title 'ARMED POLICE searched my HOUSE whilst on live.' He explained that he was sharing the incident to raise awareness.

What Is Swatting?

Swatting is a dangerous act in which someone makes a false emergency report to provoke a major police response, often involving armed officers. In the US, SWAT stands for Special Weapons and Tactics and refers to specialised police units trained to handle high-risk situations.

Although the term originated in the US, 'swatting' is also used in the UK. SWAT counterparts include the Metropolitan Police's MO19 Specialist Firearms Command and the Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers.

In Tyrone's case, he was streaming when he told his audience that he thought he had been doxxed after realising that police officers were at his door. He decided to keep the stream going, fearing for his safety: 'I'm going to get everything on. I ain't trying to become another statistic.'

Three police officers became visible on his stream, with one of them trying to close the door to the room so they wouldn't be on camera. Eventually, a female officer went in wearing gloves and checked some boxes. A male officer was observing from outside the door, while the third officer couldn't be seen on camera.

Light-Hearted Interaction

At one point, two police officers were laughing with Tyrone while the search was ongoing. The female officer then asked about an item on the floor, at which point Tyrone said, 'You're panicking,' but the officer said she wasn't.

Tyrone then asked the officers to be careful with his 'streaming stuff'. When the search ended, he thanked them: 'Thank you for not trashing the room. I've seen loads of this stuff.'

After the search, the male officer went inside the room to check out the stream. Tyrone joked that he should say 'hi' to the chat and even asked him for his name. The officer declined to give his name, but Tyrone said his face was already on camera.

When the police left, Tyrone appeared shaken while continuing to talk to his streaming audience. He said he had no ill feelings towards the police, adding, 'At the end of the day, they were just doing their job.' He also said it wasn't the first time he had been swatted and doubted it would be the last.

Tyrone's Advice to Content Creators: Stay Calm

Tyrone said he was sharing the video of the incident to raise awareness among other streamers and content creators. 'I advise you to stay calm in the situation because there [have] been cases in America where it's gone wrong with armed—you know what, yeah. Let's not all go into that...'

'I want to stay on camera because I don't want anything mad to happen. We watch a lot of this stuff and one wrong move and you could get done up,' Tyrone explained. He also urged his audience to stop swatting, as it wastes government resources.