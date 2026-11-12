Netflix is facing backlash after announcing Russell Brand: Open Secret, a documentary examining the comedian's downfall following his conviction for rape and sexual assault. The announcement comes days after Brand received a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence, prompting criticism over the commercialisation of abuse cases.

Scheduled for release on 13 November, the documentary has revived an uncomfortable debate surrounding Netflix's true-crime productions. Critics question whether these projects prioritise survivors' experiences or transform traumatic events into commercially valuable entertainment.

'Netflix Is at It Profiting From Abuse Again'

The announcement triggered criticism on X, where one netizen wrote, 'netflix is at it profiting from abuse again'. Another responded, 'Wow, that was fast', questioning the timing of the documentary's release.

netflix is at it profiting from abuse again https://t.co/vA8iCGr5rn — ˚ʚ bambi ɞ˚ (@velmakinkley) November 12, 2026

A third commenter expressed frustration with the genre, writing, 'generally kinda hate how this shit is constantly being churned out nowadays'. Another suggested Netflix had prepared the documentary before the verdict, although its production timeline does not establish that claim.

generally kinda hate how this shit is constantly being churned out nowadays https://t.co/46IbzgJCWj — 𝔭𝔥𝔬𝔢𝔟𝔢 🥀 (@bbfeebeee) November 12, 2026

Russell Brand Sentenced Following Sexual Offence Convictions

On 5 November, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

On 9 November, Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison.

The Metropolitan Police investigation followed allegations published by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 in 2023. Investigators gathered testimony from more than 100 witnesses and examined extensive documentary evidence.

Netflix Previously Faced Backlash Over Jeffrey Dahmer Series

Netflix encountered similar criticism following its 2022 drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which depicted the serial killer responsible for murdering 17 boys and men. Relatives of victims accused the production of exploiting their suffering without adequate consultation.

Eric Perry, a relative of victim Errol Lindsey, condemned the repeated dramatisation of his family's trauma. Lindsey's sister, Rita Isbell, also criticised Netflix for recreating her emotional courtroom testimony without consulting her.

Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s family say Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ has “retraumatised” family:



“It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”



🔗: https://t.co/FN7y53fHpJ pic.twitter.com/ortnep7hAU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2022

The controversy highlighted concerns about victims' families losing control over how their experiences are portrayed. Despite the criticism, the series became one of Netflix's biggest streaming successes.

So, after the families stating their outrage and pain going through this again, Netlfix just wanna do it again to other families? 👀😬 — the nice one (@frankiecavaa) November 7, 2022

What Will Russell Brand: Open Secret Reveal?

Directed by Olivia Isaacs, the 84-minute documentary examines Brand's transformation from comedian and Hollywood actor into political commentator. Produced by 72 Films, it incorporates archival material and interviews examining his career and allegations.

The company previously produced Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, another Netflix documentary examining a prominent British entertainer accused of widespread sexual abuse. Journalists involved in investigating Brand's alleged misconduct also contribute to the new production.

Netflix Retains Russell Brand's Comedy Special

Netflix has separately faced criticism for retaining Brand's 2018 stand-up special, Re:Birth, despite his convictions. The platform reportedly stopped recommending the programme and removed it from search results while keeping it accessible to subscribers.

Although the documentary's earnings and any payments to participants remain undisclosed, the backlash reflects continuing concerns about commercial incentives in true-crime entertainment. For critics, responsible storytelling requires more than exposing offenders; it also demands meaningful consideration of the people whose suffering makes these productions possible.