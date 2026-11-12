Cardi B and Jamaican promoter Ryan Burke are locked in a dispute over a reported $2.5 million (£1.88 million) performance fee after the rapper withdrew from BZR WKND, leaving ticket holders uncertain.

Burke says Cardi received her full fee for the planned 18 October appearance and that organisers want the money returned. Cardi says she was not paid in full and that the promoter missed deadlines for payments needed to prepare the show. Neither account has been tested in court.

The dispute has widened after Cardi apologised to Jamaica's government for suggesting it was financially involved. Officials have denied providing funding.

Dispute Over the Performance Fee

Burke told CVM News that Cardi received $2.5 million (£1.88 million) and was paid in full. He said BZR WKND had retained legal counsel and intended to pursue her for the money and losses.

Cardi's representative rejected the claim, saying organisers failed to meet contractual payment obligations, amounting to a material breach. Her agent, Mike 'Mike G' Guirguis of United Talent Agency, said on X that the promoter failed to meet its obligations.

During an Instagram Live broadcast, Cardi said she received about $900,000 (£676,800) of an agreed $1 million (£752,000) advance, which she described as half her overall fee. She alleged that a further $750,000 (£564,000) for production costs arrived after a 17 September deadline and only after she had told organisers she would withdraw. She said she returned it because there was insufficient time to arrange equipment, flights, and accommodation.

Cardi argued she was booked to headline a festival, not stage a standalone concert for which she would be responsible for the entire production. She has refused to return the initial deposit and challenged Burke to take the dispute to court.

Jamaican Government Denies Financial Involvement

Cardi said she had received an email from Burke's team indicating that the government had invested in the festival, but acknowledged she could not confirm whether that was true. She later apologised to Jamaican officials.

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport said the government made no commitment or payment towards Cardi's appearance fee or any other event costs. It described BZR WKND as a private commercial engagement and said public spending was being prioritised for recovery following Hurricane Melissa. BZR WKND also denied receiving government funding.

December Plans Leave Ticket Holders Waiting

BZR WKND was initially advertised as a four-day event from 16 to 19 October, with Cardi scheduled to perform on 18 October. After her withdrawal, organisers promoted a rescheduled headline concert for 20 December, saying existing tickets would remain valid and patrons could request refunds.

Burke has said the event is not cancelled and organisers are working on a revised production. However, ticket holders still face uncertainty over the final programme and whether the December concert will proceed.

The promoter has acknowledged delays in processing refund requests because of their volume and said patrons would be reimbursed. The status of individual refunds has not been independently confirmed.

The central question remains whether BZR WKND met the agreed payment and production deadlines, or whether Cardi withdrew despite receiving the contracted fee. Until documentation is produced or a court examines the agreement, both accounts remain disputed.