Deputy Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for Counterterrorism Julia Varvaro has reportedly been placed on administrative leave for allegedly scamming an ex-boyfriend of $40,000 (£29,635). The allegations were made by a divorced business executive known only as Robert B.

Varvaro's ex-lover filed a DHS complaint, claiming he spent between $30,000 and $40,000 on the former deputy assistant secretary. He detailed that this included taking the 29-year-old on lavish holidays and buying her expensive jewellery.

Business Executive Didn't Want Sugar Daddy Relationship

Robert B. made it clear that he was looking for a true relationship and not a sugar daddy-like one. At some point when they were together, the business executive got a hint that his relationship with Varvaro was headed that way.

'I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship, after spending $30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips,' Robert B. stated.

However, after learning about Varvaro's past relationships, Robert B. had an inkling of where their relationship was headed. No less than Julia herself allegedly admitted to him that most of the jewellery she had came from past sugar daddies.

'[She] told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewelry on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies,' he shared via TMZ.

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In his opinion, Robert B. believes Varvaro is dealing with financial stress. And while he appears to understand that situation, he warns that this could become a security risk.

For her part, Varvaro denied the allegations. She felt that there was nothing wrong with going on a lavish holiday with her former boyfriend. Despite her defence, all Varvaro can do for now is await the results of the probe into her case.

It was in December 2025 when Varvaro and Robert B. met through a dating app. The two hit it off well although the notable part was the alleged luxury spending spree that became a fixture in their relationship. This included trips to Italy, Switzerland and Aruba with all the expenses covered by the business executive.

Beyond the lavish spending, there were other signs that their relationship wasn't going anywhere. When Robert B. introduced Varvaro to his daughter, things didn't go smoothly. In fact according to a report by NDTV, Robert B.'s daughter described Varvaro as a 'Long Island gold digger.'

There was also another allegation, this time involving rent money. Robert B. added that there was a time when Varvaro pressured him to send $2,000 for rent, something that allegedly occurred during the ongoing shutdown of DHS.

Varvaro Denies Claims as Investigation Continues

Robert B. reached the point where he felt enough was enough. He refused to spend more on Varvaro and both went their separate ways.

What remains unclear is what led to Robert B. filing the complaint against the former Deputy Assistant Secretary. As far as Varvaro is concerned, all of this is likely retaliation with Robert B seeking revenge after their breakup.

'I did nothing wrong. This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together. And it's just really weird,' Varvaro said via the Daily Mail.

As far as her time with Robert B, Varvaro felt it was a great relationship while it lasted. However, Robert B apparently thinks otherwise.