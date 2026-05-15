The sudden passing of a prominent automotive media founder has prompted an outpouring of tributes from drivers worldwide. Kyle Loftis, who established the street racing platform 1320Video, died on 5 May 2026 at the age of 43.

Known for documenting grassroots car culture, his platform grew into a massive online destination. Following his passing, friends and colleagues stepped forward to share details regarding his memorial services and legacy.

Why Law Enforcement Categorises the Incident as Not Suspicious

Authorities in Nebraska acknowledged a death investigation associated with the creator, providing limited public information. A Sarpy County Sheriff's Office spokesperson stated personnel 'responded to a death investigation within Sarpy County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction regarding the death of Kyle Loftis.'

The department informed the Los Angeles Times that the fatality was 'not suspicious.' Officials declined to elaborate, stating, 'Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details.'

Read more Kyle Loftis Cause of Death Update: Police Address 'Gunshot' Report as 1320Video Mourns Kyle Loftis Cause of Death Update: Police Address 'Gunshot' Report as 1320Video Mourns

The absence of an officially released cause of death led to widespread online discussions. While one supporter noted natural curiosity, many followers urged the community to focus on his technical achievements.

One individual stated, 'I'll say this. I'm sure in due time we will find out, but it's not important now.' They added, 'We lost an icon, at this point we should celebrate his life and the accomplishments of it and what he has done for our automotive community.'

How 1320Video Evolved Into a Worldwide Motoring Platform

The media company verified the passing through a statement on 6 May 2026. They announced, 'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,' adding they were in a state of shock.

Started in 2003, the brand catalogued local car culture through photography and forums. It expanded alongside platforms like YouTube, reaching an audience exceeding 10 million followers today.

The organisation focuses heavily on drag racing and custom vehicle builds globally. The company website notes, '1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see.'

The tribute highlighted his direct impact, stating, 'Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world, and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport.' They further described his kindness and creativity as contagious.

How Cleetus McFarland and Matt Vrbanac Shared the Fresh News

A memorial cruise in Lincoln recently drew over 100 drivers aiming to honour his extensive contributions. Participants drove between Seacrest Field and Speedway Motors in a tribute reflecting the scale of Loftis's influence on independent automotive builders nationwide.

Popular creator Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, shared a link to the memorial stream online. The link allowed followers unable to attend in person to watch the service online.

Meanwhile, his partner, Matt Vrbanac, published a deeply personal reflection regarding the memorial event.

Vrbanac expressed sincere gratitude for the turnout, writing, 'I wish you could have been there today. We had a line out the door all the way up until the end.' This statement emphasised the large number of attendees gathered to pay their respects.

He concluded the message by acknowledging the enduring affection from the community. Vrbanac added, 'You are so loved, I saw so many people that I hadn't seen in so long that you would have loved to catch up with. Thank you to everyone who attended today.'