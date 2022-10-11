"Bully 2" is the highly anticipated sequel to "Bully," also known as Canis Canem Edit (Latin for "dog eat dog") in some regions. While the title has not been officially confirmed at the moment, there are reports saying that the upcoming game might be released after "GTA 6."

'Bully 2' release date speculations

At the moment, Rockstar Games has not made an official announcement about the "Bully 2" release date. However, recent rumours suggest that the game will arrive after the launch of another highly-anticipated title.

According to ComicBook, there's a chance that "Bully 2" would be launched after the release of "Grand Theft Auto VI." This information reportedly came from a Rockstar Games insider. Previously, there were speculations saying that the game might come out by 2024.

'Bully 2' development

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 said that the developer could resume working on "Bully 2" after it finishes "GTA 6." This statement implies that the company has started development on "Bully 2" but temporarily halted production as it focused its efforts on the upcoming GTA game.

"Bully 2" was reported in development for two years, which means that significant progress has already been made that the developer can continue to work on. "Rockstar Games could also carry over some systems from other games to help streamline the process a bit more," ComicBook wrote.

This probably explains why nothing was heard after various rumours surfaced last year hinting that the game's launch is imminent. For instance, industry insider Tom Henderson said in a now-deleted tweet that fans could expect a "Bully 2" announcement very soon and that a playable version of "Bully 2" was supposed to be shown at the 2021 Game Awards.

This was also corroborated by another reliable leaker called SWEGTA, who wrote, "Expect some Bully 2 news momentarily." However, the playable version did not come out, and Rockstar did not release any official update about the upcoming game since then.