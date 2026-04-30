In 1976, Ronald Wayne signed his name on one of the founding documents, which would go on to make corporate history. But then, 12 days later, he walked away.

When Apple's story is told, it is often credited to Steve Jobs and his co-founder Steve Wozniak. But there was a third co-founder who got erased from the Apple history book. As the Cupertino-based technology company approaches a $4 trillion market capitalisation, it's apt to recall that part of history. Wayne had relinquished his 10% equity stake in April 1976 for $800. Had he held that position through Apple's rise to become the most valuable publicly traded company in U.S. history, his stake would be worth approximately $400 billion today.

Wayne, who is 91 years old, finally opens up about his decision. He says he has no regrets.

The story has circulated for decades as one of the great cautionary tales of Silicon Valley risk aversion. But Wayne has pushed back on that framing, recently addressing what he describes as long-misreported details about his departure. His account adds a layer of complexity that the shorthand version tends to leave out.

'My success has never been defined by money,' Wayne told Fortune in an emailed statement. 'It's been defined by acting with clarity, integrity, and sound judgment, given what I actually knew at the time. My perspective has become much clearer over the past year, as I came to understand how far the public narrative has drifted from the facts.'

Why Ronald Wayne Left Apple in 1976

According to multiple reports citing his own statements, Wayne's exit was driven by concerns about personal financial liability. The partnership structure at the time meant each co-founder carried unlimited personal exposure to the company's debts. Wayne, unlike his younger co-founders Jobs and Wozniak, had real assets that could be seized if the venture failed. Whereas Jobs had taken a $15,000 loan at the time.

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Jobs and Wozniak were both in their early twenties. They had little to lose. Wayne was more financially exposed, and he calculated that the risk outweighed what he stood to gain. According to him, the choice was about risk management, not a failure of vision. He has said he knew exactly what he was giving up, and gave it up anyway.

Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, by Jobs, Wozniak, and Wayne in a California garage, marking its 50th anniversary this year. Wayne drafted the original partnership agreement and drew the company's first logo. But then his formal involvement ended less than two weeks after it began.

Ronald Wayne Disputes Sale

In an account reported by PCMag, Wayne contends that he did not "sell" his stake in the traditional sense and has stated he still holds a 10 per cent interest in Apple. That claim directly contradicts five decades of documented corporate and financial history. According to Fortune, Wayne had received an additional payment of $1,500 to formally forfeit any future claim to the company.

Apple went public in December 1980, marking one of the most successful IPOs of its era. Wayne was not listed among the company's shareholders at that time, and there have been no credible corporate filings that identify him as a current equity holder. PCMag, which looked into Wayne's claim as part of its coverage of Apple's 50th anniversary, found no legal or financial documentation supporting his ownership assertion.

Apple has not issued any statement confirming or addressing Wayne's ownership claim.

Apple's Rise to $4 Trillion

Apple crossed $1 trillion in market capitalization in August 2018, when its shares hit $207.05. Apple was the first U.S. public company to reach that threshold, according to The Guardian. Its valuation has since roughly quadrupled, placing it near $4 trillion.

Apple's rise has produced regret even among sophisticated investors. Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has acknowledged regretting his decision to sell Apple shares earlier than he did. He labelled the partial exit premature despite generating more than $100 billion in pretax profits on the position, according to CNBC.

Buffett sold a portion of a position he had built. Wayne surrendered a founding equity stake before the company had produced a single product for retail sale. Based on Apple's current market capitalisation, that transaction represents a price of less than one ten-millionth of a cent per dollar of current value.