Effective 1 September 2026, Tim Cook will be stepping down as Apple chief executive officer, passing responsibility on to John Ternus. The 50-year-old engineer will become the Cupertino company's eighth CEO.

Cook, 65, will take on a new role as Apple executive chairman. This ends his 15-year reign as chief executive since taking over from co-founder Steve Jobs.

Cook will continue to serve as Apple chief executive officer in the succeeding months. However, he is expected to work closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth transition and assist in certain aspects of the company, including engagement with policymakers around the world.

Tim Cook Reflects on Apple Journey

After the CEO transition announcement, Cook published a lengthy letter that narrated his journey with the California-based company, thanking Apple and everyone who supported him during his tenure.

'It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,' part of Cook's letter read.

John Ternus Set to Lead Apple Forward

Cook believes Ternus is the right successor. Both have been Apple employees for decades, and the senior vice-president of engineering was widely seen as a plausible choice.

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Cook is confident that he is leaving Apple in good hands with Ternus. He cited the many contributions that the 50-year-old has made to the company, confident that Ternus has what it takes to lead the Cupertino company to greater heights moving forward.

'John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character,' Cook said.

While Ternus may be a virtual unknown to many outside Apple, his reputation is well known within the company. One key change expected, according to an unnamed insider, is a different approach to decision-making.

'Ternus will make decisions... if you go to Tim with "A" or "B," he won't pick,' the unnamed source said via Apple Insider. 'He'll ask a series of questions instead if he has concerns.'

While that may spur things somewhat, the same source cautioned that this does not mean all of Ternus's decisions will be correct. He could make right or wrong decisions, with the consolation being that there will be immediate action.

As an engineer, Ternus has made it clear that he will remain involved in the company's hardware engineering. This suggests that, like Jobs, under whom he previously worked, Ternus will also be product-focused.

Among Ternus's often overlooked contributions are improvements in the reliability and durability of new techniques. He has also been involved in advancing Apple's innovation in materials and hardware design, helping the company reduce the carbon footprint of its products.

With his expertise and strong endorsement from Cook, Ternus's tenure appears promising. While his contributions may have been overlooked in the past, that is set to change once he officially takes over as Apple chief executive officer on 1 September 2026.