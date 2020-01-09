Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they are stepping back from royal duties did not only surprise the world, but also the rest of the British royal family. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family did not know about the big news.

For a very long time, there have been speculations about the Sussexes taking a "different approach" to their life as royals. However, the recent announcement has confirmed that the discussions have been taking place inside the palace as they prepare to "carve out a progressive new role."

According to Harper Bazaar, none of the senior members of the family including the 93-year-old monarch, Prince Charles, and Prince William were notified about their decision. The news apparently came as a shocker to everyone.

"The news itself comes as little surprise as the couple had made it clear to family they were seeking change, but the way in which it was announced, when it was announced, and the wording of the announcement was a surprise to all," a royal source told the publication.

The well-thought-out statement was made through the Sussexes official website, where they clarified that the move was in planning for months. In addition to announcing their desires, they plan to become "financially independent" as they "balance their time between the UK and North America." Nevertheless, they intend to continue to support Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

Followers and as it seems the royal family, too, will be learning the "full details" of their new adventure in "due course"

The news comes soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK from their six-week-long break. The couple apparently spent their Christmas holidays in Canada and North America away from the rest of the royal family. They were reportedly joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, several other media outlets including ABC and People confirm that the royal family was not aware of Harry and Meghan's big step before the statement was released.