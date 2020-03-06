On the final day of their three-day royal visit to Ireland, Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Galway, where they enjoyed a romantic clifftop walk through rural areas.

Prince William also used the opportunity to profess his love to Kate Middleton, his wife of nearly nine years. The Duke of Cambridge was interacting with the crowds in the city when he met Angela Moran from Westport, Country Mayo, who was holding a commemorative banner from his 2011 royal wedding to Kate.

Later in a conversation with Town&Country magazine, Angela Moran revealed that William publicly proclaimed his love for Kate, whom he dated in his college years before tying the knot in a royal ceremony. Moran said: "He asked about the flag. I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much. I said I love her and he said 'I do too, nice of you to say so.'"

Moran called her interaction with the couple "amazing," adding: "It's something you'd think will never happen. We came and stayed here overnight so that we'd be in a good position to see them today. We've had a long stand but it was worth every second."

The crowd had started gathering overnight to meet the royal couple, who visited the family-run 'Tig Coili' pub in the city centre before taking a tour of the rural areas on foot. Moran and other fans of the Cambridges, waited patiently when the couple's visit was delayed by an hour due to their helicopter's late departure from Dublin owing to bad weather conditions.

Apart from having adorable interactions with the local people in Galway, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried their hands at hurling- a traditional Gaelic sport. Kate, who was a keen hockey player in her school days, gasped and laughed as she whacked a hurling ball into the sky, reports Mail Online.

The parents-of-three also participated in Gaelic football at Salthill Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association in Galway while children watched on. William's father, Prince Charles, had also tried hurling in the country while visiting Kilkenny Castle with wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in March 2017.