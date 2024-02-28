British financier Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor, has died at the age of 45.

Buckingham Palace announced his passing in a statement on Tuesday, February 27, on behalf of his widow and his family, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray. They paid tribute and called his death a "great shock".

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing," read the statement shared by People.

Lady Gabriella also shared a personal photo she had taken of her husband that shows him in a pink polo shirt and smiling at the camera.

A palace spokesperson said King Charles III and Queen Camilla have also sent "their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," the representative said.

Kingston died in Gloucestershire, at an address in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening, Feb 25, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. A cause of death has not been revealed. But there are reportedly no suspicious circumstances nor other parties involved in his death.

Kingston previously dated Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, but their relationship ended in 2011. They have remained good friends and even attended each other's weddings.

Pippa married James Matthews in May 2017 and Kingston attended the ceremony with Lady Gabriella. Meanwhile, Kingston and Lady Gabriella announced their engagement in September 2018 and tied the knot on May 18, 2019 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Kingston's death would explain why Lady Gabriella, who is currently 56th in line to the British throne, did not attend the memorial service for her godfather, the late King Constantine II. The Thanksgiving service was held at St. George's Chapel on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were among the royal family members in attendance. Lady Gabriella and Kingston were last seen together in public when they joined Queen Camilla at a Celebration of Shakespeare event on Feb. 14.