Rupert Lowe refused four times to say whether he considers King Charles a 'white Briton' under his own party's preferred definition, in a BBC Radio 4 interview that focused on identity, race and the monarchy.

The Restore Britain leader, MP for Great Yarmouth, has been promoting a report claiming 'white Britons will become a minority by 2063'. The research, by academic Matt Goodwin, defines a 'white Briton' as someone whose parents were both born in the UK.

That detail became the pressure point when presenter Nick Robinson noted that the King's late father, Prince Philip, was born in Greece.

'Are you aware that, by the definitions used in that particular report, King Charles is not a white Briton? Do you think he is a white Briton?' Robinson asked. Lowe replied: 'Well, many people have different interpretations of that, Nick. I mean, we can split hairs.'

When Robinson pressed further, asking directly whether the monarch was a white Briton, Lowe again did not answer directly, saying only: 'The experience of what we're talking about is quite clear and I think most British people, if you speak to them, would agree.'

Report's Definition Puts Lowe on the Spot

Lowe had been citing Goodwin's report, published last year using Office for National Statistics and census data, as proof that white British people will be a minority by 2063 'on current trends'. He called the claim a 'fact' that 'no one disputes'.

Robinson used the King Charles example to test the practical meaning of that definition. Since it requires both parents to be UK-born, the monarch, whose father was born on Corfu, would technically fall outside it.

Pressed again, Lowe pivoted to attacking the broadcaster, telling Robinson: 'That is why Restore Britain's membership is growing very fast and your listeners are dropping equally fast, because you don't reflect actually what's happening.' When Robinson accused him of ignoring the question, Lowe insisted: 'I'm not ignoring the question. It is a fact that, by 2063, white British people will be a minority on current trends,' without explaining why he could not answer directly.

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The King Charles exchange formed part of a wider interview covering Lowe's demographic claims, his feud with Nigel Farage, and his criticism of the BBC.

Reform UK expelled Lowe in 2025 following allegations of bullying and threatening behaviour, though the Crown Prosecution Service later said he would face no charges. He has recently appealed publicly for Farage to cooperate to deliver a 'patriotic government', saying Farage has sent him only one brief message.

Robinson also challenged Lowe over his claim that Britain is 'hurtling towards becoming an Islamic country'. Asked repeatedly for evidence, Lowe pointed to Restore's self-published '219-page rape gang inquiry report' and criticised the BBC for not covering it. He accused the corporation of promoting 'DEI' policies and said he would 'defund the BBC very quickly' if he came to power.

Robinson eventually told Lowe: 'You're a man with money and a grudge and a social media account who airs his prejudices on X and gets a hearing because you've got the backing of Elon Musk.'

Critics Question Restore Britain's Rhetoric

Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, told The Independent that Restore Britain is 'unique among parties represented in parliament since 1945 in having no boundary at all to the racist right'. He argued that an inability to state that figures such as the King are 'obviously British' was a red flag.

Labour called Lowe's rhetoric 'dangerous and divisive', saying it 'has no place in our politics'.

Lowe did not ultimately answer the original question of whether King Charles is a white Briton under the definition he has used to promote his party's message.

For more on the ongoing debate over UK demographics and political identity, read our explainer on how immigration statistics are compiled.