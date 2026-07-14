Prince Harry's latest UK podcast appearance has drawn criticism from royal commentators, with some suggesting the Duke of Sussex may have set back efforts to improve his public image and repair relations with the Royal Family.

The reaction comes as Harry navigates one of the most difficult periods of his post-royal life, following a series of legal setbacks and renewed scrutiny of his ties with Buckingham Palace. While he has repeatedly spoken of wanting reconciliation, commentators argue his latest media outing risks revisiting old disputes rather than helping him move on.

A royal reporter from the Express said the podcast reinforced the perception that Harry remains focused on past grievances. Rather than signalling a new chapter, they argue it has raised fresh questions over whether his public strategy is helping or hindering his long-term goal of rebuilding trust.

Podcast Appearance Draws Fresh Scrutiny

Harry's interview was intended to highlight issues he has long campaigned on, including media accountability and the challenges he believes he has faced since stepping back as a senior working royal.

Critics argue that returning to familiar disputes has overshadowed the wider message he hoped to deliver. Instead of shifting attention towards his charitable work and advocacy, the discussion has again centred on his tensions with the Royal Family and the British press.

The response has prompted renewed debate over whether Harry's media appearances continue to reinforce the narrative he has said he wants to leave behind.

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Royal Commentators Question Harry's Strategy

According to the royal reporter, the Duke's latest interview reflects a pattern that has emerged over several years.

Rather than allowing previous controversies to fade, they argue that Harry frequently returns to the same themes through interviews, documentaries and public appearances. Supporters see those appearances as an attempt to explain his perspective, while critics believe they make reconciliation with the Royal Family more difficult.

The latest podcast has become another point of contention in the ongoing discussion over whether Harry's public communications are strengthening his position or weakening it.

Public Perception Remains Split

Reaction to the interview has underlined the continued divide around the Duke.

Supporters say Harry has the right to speak openly about his experiences and to defend the decisions he and Meghan Markle made after leaving royal life. They view his willingness to discuss difficult subjects as evidence of transparency.

Critics, however, argue that repeated public discussion of royal disputes makes it harder for the family to move forward and risks overshadowing the charitable work Harry continues to support.

What It Could Mean For Harry's Next Steps

The renewed criticism comes at a time of intense speculation over Harry's future relationship with the monarchy.

Although the Duke has consistently said he wants reconciliation, royal commentators suggest rebuilding trust may depend less on future interviews and more on private conversations away from the public spotlight.

Whether the latest podcast alters public opinion is unclear. The reaction to it indicates that almost every public appearance Harry makes is still viewed through the lens of his departure from royal life, and that any attempt at a broader personal or public reset faces close scrutiny.