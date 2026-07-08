Donald Trump has been branded 'thoroughly uneducated' after he told a White House audience he asked King Charles III whether William the Conqueror was 'a nice man' during a visit to Windsor Castle, prompting a wave of online mockery of the US president's grasp of basic history.

Trump's Windsor Castle Anecdote Blows Up Online

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To recall, Trump was speaking on 6 July at a Rose Garden Club Lunch in Washington, DC, an event held to mark the launch and opening day of trading for 'Trump Accounts,' a flagship federal investment and savings scheme for children born between 2025 and 2028.

The 80‑year‑old's prepared theme was meant to be financial opportunity for younger Americans, but his remarks slipped into a sprawling, off‑the‑cuff riff that jumped from crime in Washington to foreign policy skirmishes, ballroom decor and celebrity shout‑outs.

It can be recalled that Trump has used Windsor Castle before as a kind of real‑estate punchline, telling supporters that the royal residence was the 'longest' building he had ever seen while musing about its age and grandeur.

In this latest retelling, he folded that memory into his Rose Garden speech, folding it around his own plans for a new White House ballroom that, he said, would look like it had been standing for '700 years.'

From there, Trump claimed he had asked King Charles during a previous visit, 'Who built this? This place is incredible,' and that the monarch replied it was the work of William the Conqueror, the Norman whose victory at Hastings in 1066 transformed England's ruling class.

Trump then recounted his supposed follow‑up question, 'Was he a nice man?', before telling the crowd he had joked about rebranding the current monarch as 'Charles the Conqueror.' The anecdote drew laughter in the room, but elsewhere the reaction was less forgiving.

King Charles, William The Conqueror And Trump's History Test

For context, William the Conqueror, also known as William I, is one of the most heavily signposted figures in English history syllabuses, credited in popular accounts with imposing Norman rule, commissioning the Domesday Book and reshaping the English aristocracy after 1066.

Historians tend to stress his ruthlessness, particularly in the 'Harrying of the North,' so the idea that an American president might need a primer on whether such a figure was 'nice' has struck many critics as, frankly, wild.

Trump's own version of the exchange, captured in footage shared online, shows King Charles allegedly responding that William was not 'nice' but 'extremely strong and very tough,' a line that played neatly into Trump's long‑running fixation with strength, winners and branding.

Trump went on to say that with a name like William the Conqueror, it would be odd to imagine him as gentle, and floated the idea that the King needed a similarly forceful epithet of his own. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Trump's full retelling of the conversation, including the exact wording attributed to King Charles, so take everything lightly.

'Thoroughly Uneducated': Social Media Tears Into Trump

After the Rose Garden remarks began circulating, viewers flocked to social media platforms to vent about what they saw as Trump's shaky grasp of basic English history. One widely shared post fumed, 'Yikes! This is embarrassing.

One user cut straight to the insult, typing simply, 'He is thoroughly uneducated', while another confessed, 'I literally felt a pang of embarrassment reading this.'

The posts are unverified personal reactions rather than official commentary, but the speed with which they spread shows how tightly Trump's public image is bound up with perceptions of his intellect, curiosity and, bluntly, whether he does his homework.

On X, TikTok and Instagram, short clips of the speech were spliced with history teachers face‑palming, GCSE textbooks and tongue‑in‑cheek captions about 'year seven history class.'

Trump:



I told King Charles maybe he should have a nice nickname like "Charles the Conqueror."



He said, "No, no, no, please." pic.twitter.com/6jloDkD4ft — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 6, 2026

Supporters, for their part, brushed off the furore as another overreaction to what they framed as a harmless joke, arguing that the president was using humour to connect with an audience rather than sitting an exam.

Trump Accounts, Off-Script Riffs And A President Under The Microscope

The news came after months of heavy promotion of Trump Accounts by the White House and the US Treasury, which have touted the scheme as a way to give every eligible child a $1,000 head start invested in a stock index fund.

Under the pilot programme, children born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 can receive a Treasury contribution, managed initially through a government‑appointed agent, with families able to add up to $5,000 a year and employers offering matching contributions.

Treasury officials have framed the plan as a re‑wiring of the US social contract, moving towards what they call an 'ownership economy' where more Americans hold equity.

Yet Monday's Rose Garden appearance underlined a familiar pattern for Trump: even when the policy stakes are high, he often drifts into digressions that risk overshadowing the substance.

His impromptu remarks ranged from crime stories set in Washington restaurants to side comments about the White House ballroom and a remark about rapper Nicki Minaj being 'so hot,' an aside that generated its own round of incredulous posts.

The White House has not issued a detailed read‑out of the Windsor Castle conversation, and Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the specific anecdote, in line with its usual practice of not briefing on private discussions between the King and foreign leaders.

In public, King Charles has generally leaned into gentle, almost dad‑joke humour during official engagements, including light digs about the War of 1812 and Anglo‑American language quirks during his 2026 visit to the United States, so the idea that he deflected Trump's question about William the Conqueror with a dry line about the perils of being called a conqueror is not entirely out of character.

Without an official transcript of that particular exchange, though, the story lives in that slippery space between political entertainment and diplomatic reality.