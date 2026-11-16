A jury at Southwark Crown Court found actor Russell Brand 'guilty' of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

A separate investigation is being conducted by the Metropolitan Police involving a woman who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident. Mia Latter, who waived her anonymity in November 2026, alleges that Brand raped her when she was 16 and he was 30. The allegation is separate from the offences for which Brand was convicted, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

The rape and sexual assault cases against Brand have opened discussions over power imbalances. This has also placed the UK age of consent law under scrutiny as ministers consider proposals for a new 'staggered' system that would place additional restrictions on sexual relationships between teenagers and significantly older adults.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the issue had been raised and would be discussed. He, however, stressed that he could not predict the outcome of any review.

What Is a Staggered Age of Consent Law?

Under current UK law, the legal age of sexual consent is 16. This means 16- and 17-year-olds can legally have sexual relationships with adults, provided the relationship is consensual and no other criminal offences, such as abuse of a position of trust, apply.

Campaigners supporting a staggered age of consent law argue the existing rules do not fully address the power imbalance that can exist between teenagers and much older adults.

Campaign group Close the Consent Gap has proposed a system that would introduce different age limits depending on the teenager's age. Under the proposal, 16-year-olds would not be allowed to have sexual relationships with anyone older than 19, while 17-year-olds would face a proposed upper limit of 20.

The group says the aim is not to criminalise relationships between teenagers of similar ages, but to provide greater protection from potential exploitation by significantly older adults.

Latter, for her part, said she did not want to prevent teenagers from having relationships with each other. She told the Sunday Times that relationships between 16- and 18-year-olds were different from situations involving adults in their thirties, forties or fifties.

She said her concerns about her experience with Brand centred on the age gap and what she described as a 'clear imbalance of power'.

Why the Russell Brand Verdict Renewed the UK Consent Law Debate

After Brand's convictions, McFadden said recent cases involving powerful men had raised questions about consent and abuse of power.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had launched an investigation into alleged serious sexual offences involving comedian David Walliams. The force said the allegations under investigation were separate from reports published by ITV News and the Guardian. Walliams has denied wrongdoing.

Child protection organisations and campaigners argue that the current law leaves some teenagers vulnerable despite being above the age of consent.

Anna Edmundson, director of policy and social change at the NSPCC, said 16- and 17-year-olds could still be vulnerable to grooming and exploitation by adults. She argued that being above the age of consent did not remove young people's right to protection from harm.