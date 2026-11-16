Mia Latter, the woman previously known only as 'Alice' in reports about Russell Brand, has revealed her identity for the first time and shared a harrowing account of the alleged sexual assault she says she suffered when she was just 16.

Now 37, Latter has waived her legal right to anonymity nearly two decades after she first met the comedian, who was 30 at the time. In an interview with The Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin, she described how their relationship allegedly turned abusive and explained why she has decided to speak publicly following Brand's recent conviction and prison sentence.

Russell Brand Accuser Describes Alleged Rape at 16

Latter alleged that Brand orally raped her towards the end of their three-month relationship in 2006. Recalling the incident, she claimed he forced her against the headboard of his bed, leaving her unable to move.

'He ended up forcing me against the headboard [of the bed] and I couldn't move, and he orally raped me, and I was choking and crying,' she told The Sunday Times.

She said she tried to push him away but eventually had to hit him in the stomach to make him stop. Latter also recalled Brand allegedly telling her afterwards: 'I just wanted to see your mascara run.'

She had previously been identified as 'Alice' in a 2023 investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which reported allegations from several women about Brand's behaviour.

How Mia Latter Met Russell Brand When She Was 16

Latter said she first encountered Brand while shopping in central London in 2006. The comedian, who was presenting MTV programmes at the time, approached her and asked for her telephone number.

They exchanged messages before going on a date and eventually returning to his apartment. Latter alleged that Brand knew her age but continued pursuing her.

She also claimed he asked her to keep their relationship secret from her school friends, although people around him knew about it. According to her account, Brand referred to her as 'the child' and sent cars to collect her while she was supposed to be attending school.

Her parents were reportedly distressed by the relationship and attempted to prevent her from seeing him.

Russell Brand's Response to the Allegations

Brand has consistently denied wrongdoing. When the allegations first emerged in 2023, he dismissed them as part of what he described as a campaign by the 'mainstream media' to silence him.

During an April appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Brand described his behaviour towards women as 'awful but lawful' and acknowledged that he had been 'exploitative' and had 'manipulated' consent.

Latter rejected that characterisation, arguing that consent obtained through manipulation cannot be considered freely given.

Why Brand's Accuser Has Waived Her Anonymity

Latter said her decision to reveal her identity is linked to her campaign for changes to UK age-of-consent laws. She is calling for a 'staggered' age of consent that would make sexual relationships between adults and 16- or 17-year-olds illegal while protecting relationships between teenagers close in age.

Under current UK law, the age of consent is 16, although additional legal protections apply to young people under 18 in certain circumstances.

Latter was interviewed by police, but her allegations were not included in Brand's recent criminal trial. She said she had been devastated by the decision and was subsequently asked to consider participating in a further trial.