The 2025 US Open has only just begun, but already history is being written by players from the Rafa Nadal Academy, or, more specifically, by two notable players.

For the first time, both the Philippines and Hong Kong have notched maiden Grand Slam victories in the main draw, courtesy of rising stars Alex Eala and Coleman Wong. Yet, while their on-court breakthroughs have thrilled fans, the spotlight has also turned to their deep friendship, with speculation swirling about whether the two young athletes share more than just training roots.

Rumours, Reactions and Fan Frenzy

While the dating rumours between the two, Eala and Wong, had been swirling around for the past couple of months, online buzz about their possible romance reignited after the official US Open X handle posted, 'We're soarin', flyin', there's not a star in heaven that we can't reach ... Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong are in this together.'

However, the post could have been just a motivation boost for two star players from Nadal Academy, but some fans were quick to bring back the time when the picture of Eala and Wong went viral among fans. The pictures send their fans into a frenzy. Some reacted with support, saying, 'Wow! They look cute together, that's cool. Had no idea either. Big success at the same time.'

While, another fan indirectly labelled the Nadal Academy as the matchmaker saying, 'Happy that it produces love matches.'

Their shared training history and social media appearances, like a Paris birthday photo and friendly Instagram stories, add fuel to the speculation. Yet when asked directly, Eala dismissed the rumours. She told the press a long while ago, 'No, he is not [my boyfriend],' blending clarity with warmth.

Even as the spotlight shifted to romance, Eala remained gracious, 'I'm super happy for him... seeing someone I've known so long do so well is inspiration.' Support between them seems genuine, even if romance isn't on the court.

Historic Wins at Flushing Meadows

While Eala and Wong continue to keep their dating life private, their professional life is slamming screen doors and making history.

Eala, ranked world No. 75, produced a stunning first-round victory at Flushing Meadows, defeating 14th seed Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11). The 20-year-old Filipina fought back from 5-1 down in the third set before closing out a nerve-wracking super tiebreak. It was her first-ever victory in the main draw of a Grand Slam after falling short earlier this year at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

Her triumph marks the first time a Filipino player has advanced in the main draw of one of tennis' four majors. It also caps an impressive season in which she reached the Miami Open semifinals, defeating world No. 2 Iga Świątek along the way, and reached the final in Eastbourne.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Wong also made headlines by defeating American Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(4). His victory made him the first male player from Hong Kong in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam match. Clearly emotional, Wong used his on-court interview to thank his parents and supporters back home by saying, 'Thank you to all the Hong Kong fans, everyone watching in Hong Kong, and everyone supporting me this week. To Mom and Dad, thank you for everything.'

Wong, who has already collected doubles titles at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, laughed about receiving a congratulatory message from Rafa Nadal. 'I guess I need to get back to him soon,' he joked.

What Comes Next for the Two Stars

Furthermore, both Tennis stars now prepare for their next-round matches. Eala will face Cristina Bucsa, while Wong squares off against Adam Walton. Their growing success on court has already inspired a wave of enthusiasm across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong alike.

Whether as friends or something more, what's undeniable is that both Eala and Wong are making history not just through their singles breakthroughs, but through the narrative of their journey that fans are passionately following.