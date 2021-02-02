Salma Hayek could care less if Hilaria Baldwin faked her Spanish accent as some netizens accused her of and told Andy Cohen that she is actually proud of her.

The 54-year-old Mexican and American actress weighed in on the recent controversy concerning the yoga instructor during Monday's episode of "Andy Cohen Live." She called the allegations "crazy" and admitted that Baldwin fooled her too because she is great with the accent.

"Like, you know what, because a lot of my friends ask me, 'Oh, did you hear about this? Oh my God....' We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy," Hayek said.

"She's good, she fooled me," she added as she admitted that she does not care at all about it.

"I'm sorry. I know I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings. And I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong and I don't, I'm not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing," the "Frida" star continued.

Read more Hilaria Baldwin issues clarification after accent row; husband Alec reacts

Hayek shared that she actually feels honoured that somebody, like Baldwin, wants to have an alter-ego similar to her ancestry. She called Baldwin "smart to want to be Spanish."

"I feel honoured that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it's to be like something that is similar to my roots. It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish. I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool," she explained.

The "Desperado" actress continued and called the entire fiasco a "bizarre story." She acknowledged that people also sometimes "create our own character in life" and noted Baldwin's case as an "extreme" example.

Hayek clarified though that the 37-year-old American podcaster is not a bad person at all. She reiterated that Baldwin makes her friend happy and admitted that all she cares about is that the mum-of-four is a "good person, a good mother, and a good wife." She added that Baldwin is also very kind to her.