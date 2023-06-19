Samsung is gearing up to bring the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature to its Galaxy Watch. This is a major sign that the Korean brand is sparing no effort to make its wearables even better. Aside from this, Samsung is focusing on improving its other devices.

For instance, the company recently rolled out an update to improve the sound of the Buds 2 Pro earbuds. Samsung has deviated its focus to improving its well-received smartwatches. There's a lot of hype surrounding the next-gen Galaxy Watch 6, which will reportedly bear a striking resemblance to an Apple Watch and Pixel Watch.

Galaxy Watches will help users understand the health of their hearts

While details about the long-rumoured Galaxy Watch 5 successor are still scarce, Samsung has announced the arrival of the IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification) feature to the existing Galaxy Watch. Some sources told GizChina that the IHRN is a potentially lifesaving feature.

Overall, this is a major improvement to Galaxy watches. Samsung says the IHRN feature will check for irregular heart rhythms in the background and warn the user if it detects potential AFib activity. Aside from this, Galaxy watches will get an on-demand ECG tracking feature. It is worth noting that AFib is a common heart problem, which is primarily linked to the irregularity of the heart's rhythm.

Regrettably, AFib affects a lot of people every year. In fact, American Heart Association predicts that a whopping 12.1 million people in the US will have AFib in 2030. The recently announced update will allow Galaxy Watch users to stay alert. However, Samsung explained that the feature isn't meant to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment.

Nevertheless, the IHRN feature will help users get medical attention before things get serious. Considering that heart-related issues are usually potential death threats, it is safe to say that the new feature could turn out to be a lifesaver. In addition to this, Galaxy watches boast an impressive array of health-monitoring features.

With the arrival of the IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users will get insights into their cardiovascular health. Several heart-related issues usually show little or no symptoms, especially in the early stages. The IHRN feature will allow users to detect such issues quickly. In other words, the IHRN feature is highly likely to help save a lot of lives in the long run.

Availability, supported devices

Samsung is reportedly planning to release the One UI 5 Watch software update this summer. The word on the street is that the company will announce the IHRN feature along with the other updates. However, the feature will be first made available to select countries. Before launching globally, the feature will be available in 13 countries including South Korea, the US, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to that, the feature will launch in Panama, Indonesia, China, Guatemala, Georgia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Azerbaijan, and Argentina. As expected, the feature will first arrive on the more recent Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. It will eventually debut on all watches that support the One UI 5 Watch update.

One UI 5 Watch The new software is designed to bring an even more personalized and intuitive health experience and includes enhancements that support better sleep — an often neglected yet essential part of overall wellness — as well as various fitness and safety features. pic.twitter.com/usduNmpoZ0 — Riceball 🍙 (@iriceball_) May 5, 2023

Also, Samsung will reportedly expand the feature to older watches that do not run the One UI 5 later this year. There are no prizes for guessing that the IHRN feature could arrive on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 as well. According to a Pocket-Lint report, the Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely to hit the store shelves in late August 2023 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, an earlier report suggests the Galaxy Watch 6 could cost around $420 (about £356). It will be interesting to see whether the addition of the IHRN feature will affect it's asking price. More key details about the next-generation Galaxy Watch are likely to surface online in the coming days.