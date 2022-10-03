The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 will reportedly carry an affordable price tag. In fact, it could turn out to be one of the most reasonably-priced Android smartphones from the Korean tech giant in 2023. Now, some newly leaked 5K renders suggest it might bear a striking resemblance to the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series.

The highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series will reportedly retain the rear camera style of its predecessor. However, Samsung will reportedly introduce a few notable upgrades to the camera setup. A myriad of key details about the Galaxy A14 has also surfaced online ahead of its launch.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, tipster OnLeaks (via GizNext) has shared new renders of the Galaxy A14. Samsung is likely to use the same rear panel style for the rest of its smartphones in 2023. So, the Galaxy A14 will unsurprisingly look like the budget Galaxy A13 4G/LTE-only version.

However, the Galaxy A14 could sport a low-end display that offers FHD+ resolution. Furthermore, the smartphone is tipped to come with a U-shaped notch. Now, the latest leaks claim the Galaxy A14 will feature a 6.8 inches (diagonal) display, which is slightly larger than the 6.6 inches screen on the Galaxy A13.

Also, if the Galaxy A14 draws inspiration from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will get one less camera than the A13. However, it might not be a bad thing if Samsung decides to get rid of the depth of field or macro camera. Moreover, the Galaxy A14 will reportedly feature flattened sides like its predecessor. This is an indication that the phone will come with a plastic rear panel.

The edges will also house the power button/fingerprint scanner. Regrettably, this means the Galaxy A14 will not get an OLED display. Overall, the Galaxy A14 will be a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy A13. So, it isn't likely to carry a steep price tag. While the Galaxy A13 features an Infinity-V panel, its successor will reportedly come with an Infinity-U display.

The leaked renders show Samsung has not used a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the selfie camera on the upcoming Galaxy A series phone. Also, it seems to have three rear-mounted cameras, unlike the Galaxy A13, which comes with four cameras on the back.

It is currently unclear why Samsung has ditched the extra camera. Nevertheless, the company could compensate for the missing sensor by offering a larger main camera sensor.