Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications revealed ahead of launch
Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the upcoming Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Ultra laptops' key specifications ahead of their impending launch.
Samsung is prepping to bring the Galaxy Book 3 series of next-gen laptops into the global markets soon. The Korean tech giant will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series alongside its next Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones.
The company will announce the new laptops and smartphones along with a slew of other products at the Unpacked 2023 event. The event will take place in San Francisco at 10 AM PST on February 1.
In the meantime, the Galaxy Book 3 series has been floating around the rumour mill. Notably, the Galaxy Book 3 series comprises five laptops.
Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Ultra. These two laptops are expected to break cover alongside the Galaxy S23 series on February 1.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Specifications
The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be the highest-end laptop in the Galaxy Book 3 series. Under the hood, the Ultra model will pack a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. This chipset will be paired with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4 storage.
Also, it will feature a competent NVIDIA RTX4070 GDDR6 8GB dedicated graphics. The Ultra model will sport a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen that supports 2880x1800 pixels resolution.
The machine will be 17mm thick and will weigh 1.8 Kg. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will use a 76Whr battery to draw its juices. The device will come with a 136W power adapter. It will boot the latest Windows 11 OS.
Moreover, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will feature four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos sound support. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in two screen sizes including 14-inch and 16-inch.
Both variants will feature an AMOLED screen with a 3K resolution. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will come in a Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P option. The device has 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4 SSD.
The Pro model will get Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. A 63Whr battery will be powering up the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch model will use a 76Whr battery to keep the lights on.
The laptop will be 13mm thick and weigh 1.6 kg. Both models will come with a 65W power adapter and boot Windows 11 Home OS.
