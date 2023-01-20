Honor is on the verge of unveiling its much-awaited Magic 5 series of smartphones. The brand will probably take the wraps off its next Magic series smartphones at the impending MWC event in Barcelona.

To recap, the feature-laden Honor 80 series went official in China not long ago. However, it is worth mentioning here that the numbered series isn't Honor's flagship offering.

Notably, the Honor Magic series is the brand's highest offering. So, there's understandably a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Honor Magic 5 series.

As a result, the Magic 5 series has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. Now, Twitter user Teme has shared what looks like a teaser image for Honor's upcoming Magic 5 series.

Black hole traps everything that falls in, including... (Samsung) Galaxy? Possible design of new HONOR Magic leaked ahead of their official announcement.#HONOR pic.twitter.com/CN08A6VCYs — Teme (特米)|🇫🇮🇨🇳 (@RODENT950) January 19, 2023

The teaser image states, "Go Beyond the Galaxy to witness the real Magic". The word Galaxy has been capitalized to take a jab at the Korean smartphone giant Samsung.

Moreover, the teaser image features the black hole captured using the Event Horizon Telescope. This could be a reference to Samsung's Galaxy series.

The "Galaxy" in the teaser also appears to be a reference to Samsung's flagship smartphone series. In other words, Honor is prepping to go toe-to-toe with Samsung, most precisely, with the company's upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung, on the other hand, might not wait until MWC 2023 to announce its next Galaxy S-series smartphones. The company is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

The Honor Magic 5 series specifications are nothing short of promising as well. Past leaks suggest the Magic 5, Magic 5 Pro, and Magic 5 Prestige Edition will sport a 6.8-inch OLED LPTO panel.

This screen will support HDR10+, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, PWM dimming of 2160Hz, and up to 1100 units of brightness. Also, the lineup will boot Android 13 OS with Magic UI 7.0 on top.

The Magic 5 trio's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will be paired with LPDDR5x RAM and ample UFS 5.0 storage. The Magic 5 will use a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support to power up the entire system.

The other two models will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wired and wireless charging. The series will also support 40W UFCS charging. All three smartphones will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Magic 5 will support 2D face unlock, while the other models will get 3D facial recognition feature. The Prestige Edition has a nano-ceramic build, while the Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro will have a metal-glass hybrid chassis.