Samsung is on the verge of hosting its next Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant is expected to announce the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series during the event.

In addition to unveiling the Galaxy S23 series trio, Samsung will be taking the wraps off its latest Galaxy Book 3 series notebooks at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

Notably, the Galaxy Book 3 series comprises the standard Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. To recap, a report by MySmartPrice recently revealed the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Ultra's key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

16" AMOLED WQXGA+ 120 Hz Display (Anti-Glare)

Intel Core i7-13700H

RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (6 GB)

16 GB RAM 512/1TB

Windows 11 Home

Graphite

35.54 x 22.58 x 1.32 cm

1.17 kg — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 23, 2023

Now, reliable tipster Snoopy Tech has shared more details about the Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks via a tweet. The new leak suggests the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will sport a mammoth 16-inch AMOLED display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will boot Windows 11 Home. The device's dimensions are 35.54 x 22.58 x 1.32 cm and it weighs about 1.17 kg. The base version will come with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor.

Aside from this, the base model will pack an RTX 4050 6 GB GPU for graphics. The processor will be paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The base variant will be available in the Graphite colour option.

The higher-end model, on the other hand, will pack a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor. Also, it will get a highly competent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GDDR6 8 GB GPU. The device will ship with 32GB and 1TB of SSD storage.

Regrettably, the leak does reveal the upcoming notebook's battery capacity. However, an earlier report claims the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will use a 76Whr battery to draw its juices. This cell will reportedly use a 136W power adapter for charging.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch AMOLED display models. This screen will deliver WQXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will run Windows 11 Home OS.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

16“/14" AMOLED WQXGA+ Display with 120 Hz

Intel Core i5-1340P

8 GB RAM / 512 GB Storage

Windows 11 Home

30.44 x 19.98 x 1.12 cm

0.87 kg

Beige

Graphite — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 23, 2023

The upcoming notebook will be available for purchase in Beige and Graphite colour options. According to MSP's report, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro will come in multiple 13th-generation Intel processor versions including Core i7-1360P and Core i5-1340P.

A 63Whr battery will be powering up the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch model will feature a 76Whr battery. Both models will rely on a 65W power adapter for charging. The 14-inch model's dimensions are 30.44 x 19.98 x 1.12 cm and it weighs 0.87 kg.

The bigger model weighs 1.6 kg and is 13mm thick. The Galaxy Book 3 series is expected to hit store shelves in India soon. The Galaxy Book 3 lineup pre-reservation page is already live on Amazon India and Samsung India's websites.