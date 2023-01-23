The Samsung Galaxy S23 series' launch is around the corner. The Korean smartphone giant will be unveiling its next flagship smartphones during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

However, a myriad of key details about the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have surfaced online ahead of the launch. Despite Samsung's attempts to keep details under wraps, some pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 trio have popped up on the internet.

The recently surfaced leak comprises live images of the upcoming handsets. Also, it gives us our first glimpse into the retail box of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As if that weren't enough, the new leak divulges details about the flagship smartphone's pricing.

The Galaxy S23 series' key specifications and features are no longer a secret, thanks to noted leakers and tipsters. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the highest-end offering in the lineup. It will reportedly come with an upgraded camera, better display, and deliver superior overall performance.

Previously leaked images suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a curved display. Moreover, the handset will be available in four colour options, according to past leaks. This includes Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

All four shades have an eye-catching matte finish on the back. The bottom edge of the handset has an S Pen slot. Furthermore, the smartphone sports a flat frame.

The right edge accommodates the volume and power buttons. The retail box showcases the handset's design, which doesn't bear a resemblance to its previous-gen S series phones. Unsurprisingly, the box won't include a charger.

These details have been shared by a retailer via a Facebook post. According to the retailer's post on the social media platform, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost $1,400. However, the post does not shed light on the device's RAM and storage configuration.

To recap, the base model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra retails for $1,199 in the US. For this price, you get the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. However, readers are advised to take this leaked information with a grain of salt.

Samsung will soon put these speculations to rest. In the meantime, the reservation page for the Galaxy S23 series has gone live on Samsung's official website.