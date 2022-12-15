Samsung is reportedly prepping to unveil the much-awaited Galaxy M13 5G successor dubbed the Galaxy M14 5G. Last month, the Galaxy M14 5G passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Moreover, the upcoming 5G-ready smartphone was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. Now, the Galaxy M14 5G has bagged the Bluetooth SIG certification ahead of launch.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G carries model number SM-M146B_DSN on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the handset will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Regrettably, the listing does not divulge any key specifications or features of the Galaxy M14 5G. Nevertheless, the device's Geekbench benchmark database listing has shed some light on what the Galaxy M-series phone has to offer.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M14 5G will pack an octa-core Exynos processor. This could be the Exynos 1330 SoC. Moreover, the handset will ship with 4GB of RAM and boot the Android 13 operating system.

Samsung will probably put a layer of OneUI skin on top of the Android OS. However, other details about the Galaxy M14 5G are few and far between at the moment.

Yet, we know that its predecessor has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Also, this processor is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset uses a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support to draw its juices.

The Galaxy M13 5G smartphone sports a 6.5 inches display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, this screen delivers an HD+ resolution. In the photography department, the phone houses a dual rear camera setup.

The device features a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor on the back. Upfront, the Galaxy M13 has a 5MP front shooter to capture selfies and video calling.

The side edge features a fingerprint scanner, as well as a Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The Galaxy M14 5G is likely to boast upgraded specs and features.