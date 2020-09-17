After its latest Unpacked virtual event, Samsung seems to have completed its 2020 hardware cycle. Now, the tech industry is eagerly waiting for Apple to finally unveil the iPhone 12 series. However, sources claim that the specifications for the upcoming Galaxy S21 lineup might have been leaked. The South Korean electronics manufacturer normally releases its first batch of flagship models around February or early March. Yet, it seems development might already be in full swing as a precaution amid the pandemic.

Apple already confirmed that the reason behind the shipment delays of the iPhone 12 were production issues. The majority of its suppliers and partners in China are reportedly facing labour shortages as well as the components needed. Therefore, it is possible that Samsung wants to have enough time to fully test its next-generation handsets and finalise the features that will ship alongside its premium presentation.

PhoneArena reports that the information was leaked by Dutch news blog and community Galaxy Club, which focuses on all things related to Samsung's Galaxy catalogue of products. In the last few weeks, there have been talks about the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21. The latest details involve the biggest model among the bunch and its battery.

The manufacturer's decision to equip the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a smaller 4,500 mAh unit has drawn criticism from consumers and tech pundits. Moreover, the Galaxy Note 20's plastic rear panel and 60 Hz refresh rate is likewise not sitting well with people who expected more from a $999 handset. According to insiders, Samsung will give the Galaxy S21 Ultra a 5,000 mAh battery

Next is the Galaxy S21+, which is supposedly paired with a 4,800 mAh unit as well. As processors grow more powerful, it is natural for engineers to use batteries with higher capacities to make up for energy drawn from the boost in performance. Similar to the current model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is designated as the range-topping option. For now, it is speculated to ship with an upgraded camera system, 5G connectivity, and an under-display front-facing camera. Pricing will likely be much higher than its predecessor.