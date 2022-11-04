The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S-series flagships have been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Notably, we are still months away from the lineup's rumoured announcement early next year.

Still, more details about the Galaxy S23 series continue to surface online. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus US variant has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

According to the Geekbench listing, the device carries model number SM-S916U. Moreover, the listing divulges some key specifications of the much-awaited phone from Samsung.

The Galaxy S23 lineup could comprise three models. This includes the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gained 1485 and 4844 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing suggests the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood.

Qualcomm could unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at the Snapdragon Summit later this month. The Geekbench listing was originally spotted by MySmartPrice.

The Galaxy S23 Plus will reportedly run Android 13 OS out of the box. Moreover, the handset could ship with 8GB of RAM. Samsung could announce other RAM options at launch.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is an octa-core processor with a primary core that runs at 3.36GHz. There are four cores running at 2.80Hz as well.

Furthermore, a highly competent Adreno 740 GPU will be handling graphics. The Geekbench listing does not reveal any other specs of the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Nevertheless, past leaks claim the Galaxy S23 Plus will sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. An Exynos 2300 chipset-backed model could be in the offing for some regions.

The Galaxy S23 Plus is expected to house a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the back. Upfront, it might feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra have passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website as well. The Galaxy S23 trio is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to draw the power.