Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some reports suggest the Galaxy S23 lineup will comprise the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

Moreover, noted tipsters have revealed a myriad of key details about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series successors. In line with this, reliable leaker Ice Universe has now shared images of screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 series.

The leaked images reveal how big each Galaxy S23 series smartphones are. As expected, the vanilla model is the smallest of the Galaxy S23 series trio.

Some reports suggest the base Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch display. The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, will feature a 6.6-inch display (diagonally).

Likewise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra model will reportedly come with a slightly bigger 6.8-inch screen. Notably, these screen sizes are similar to the display sizes of the Galaxy S22 series.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 trio is likely to retain the outward appearance of its predecessor. So, it is safe to assume that the three upcoming handsets will adopt the same design language as the current-gen Galaxy S22 lineup.

Apparently, the Korean smartphone giant is focusing more on providing functional improvements as compared to aesthetics. Regardless, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to boast an impressive array of functional improvements.

For instance, the new Galaxy S-series phones will pack newer chipsets, enhanced cameras, and bigger batteries. In fact, Samsung is tipped to bring its biggest camera upgrade yet on the next flagship smartphones.

Under the hood, the upcoming handsets could pack Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This is understandable given that the Exynos processors have not lived up to the company's expectations in terms of performance.

The leaked screen protectors corroborate past leaks that imply the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a curved display. However, the other two Galaxy S23 series phones will have flat screens.

Moreover, the bezels surrounding the protectors are of different sizes. In fact, different images show the bezels aren't of the same size.

However, protective films do not usually give us a fair idea of the display bezels. Moreover, Samsung is still struggling to achieve uniform bezels.

The Galaxy S-series sport a thicker chin than the top bezel, and symmetric side bezels. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are likely to feature more uniform bezels as compared to the bezels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.