Samsung is reportedly on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series successors. Dubbed the Galaxy S23 series, the lineup will include the base Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung fans are understandably excited about the upcoming smartphones since they are tipped to offer notable upgrades over their predecessors. Noted tipsters and leakers have been contributing to this hype around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series' imminent launch by sharing all sorts of leaks.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones' design renders have surfaced online, confirming the presence of a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like camera setup on the Galaxy S23+ model.

OnLeaks (via Digit) shared the official-looking Samsung Galaxy S23 3D CAD-based renders, which also suggested that the Galaxy S23 will adopt a simple design.

Notably, the high-end Samsung smartphone will house three individually-protruding cameras on the back. Moreover, the device will sport a mammoth 6.1-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED panel. Also, the bezels appear to be consistent on all four sides.

According to some reports, the smartphone's dimensions are 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm. Interestingly, this is about the same size as the current-gen Galaxy S22. It also looks like the handset will come in a metal frame, carrying an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

To recall, past leaks claim the Galaxy S23 will retain the specifications of its precursor, the Galaxy S22. However, the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphone is tipped to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

Since nothing is set in stone yet, Samsung might decide to launch an Exynos 2300 chip-backed model in some regions. The handset is likely to ship with 8GB and 12GB of RAM while offering 128GB and 256GB internal storage options.

In the photography department, the Samsung Galaxy S23 could house a 50MP primary sensor. Aside from this, it will reportedly get a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the smartphone might use a 12MP front-mounted shooter.

Other notable features could include faster wireless connectivity, stereo speakers, and a larger ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Also, the Galaxy S23 could pack a slightly bigger battery than the S22. This cell is likely to support 25W fast charging. Lastly, the phone is expected to come with NFC, reverse wireless charging, and Qi wireless charging support.