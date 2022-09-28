It looks like Samsung is hard at work on a new device that will launch under its FE (Fan Edition) series despite ditching the Galaxy S22 FE. The alleged device will be a tablet, although the FE series usually includes smartphones.

Now, this purported tablet has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. First off, the Geekbench listing reveals the device has model number SM-X506B. Also, this tablet is tipped to carry the Galaxy Tab S8 FE moniker.

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding model numbers SM-X500 and SM-X506B for over a year now. In other words, Samsung has been working on the Galaxy Tab S8 FE for quite some time.

Surprisingly, the development process of the upcoming tablet has been slow. Nevertheless, some key details about the Galaxy Tab S8 FE have finally surfaced online, courtesy of the online benchmark tool (via GalaxyClub).

Unlike most Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE will run the latest Android 13 OS. However, Samsung has not confirmed this piece of information yet. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Galaxy Tab S8 FE turns out to be the first Samsung tablet to run Google's new mobile OS version.

Furthermore, the benchmark suggests the tablet will pack the MediaTek MT8791V chipset under the hood. For those unaware, the MediaTek MT8791V is known as the Kompanio 900T chip. The processor has a couple of Cortex-A78 CPU cores.

Moreover, the Kompanio 900T chip features six energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. Also, the tablet will get a highly competent Mali-G68 GPU for graphics. The Galaxy Tab S8 FE will ship with 4GB of RAM, according to the benchmark.

To recap, the current-gen Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched more than a year ago. However, Samsung did not unveil a Fan Edition tablet this year. It is unclear whether the Galaxy Tab S8 FE will break cover in 2022 or early 2023.

In fact, the purported Galaxy Tab S7 FE might not even see the light of the day, just like the Galaxy S22 FE. Also, some reports predict the tablet with model number SM-X506B could launch as the Galaxy Tab S8 Lite instead.