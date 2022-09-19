Samsung did not spare any effort to mock Apple for not offering anything new with the iPhone 14 series. The latest ad from the Korean smartphone giant even took a dig at Apple ahead of the company's Far Out event.

The new iPhones continue to catch flak for offering insignificant changes over the iPhone 13 series. However, some Apple fans heaped praises on the iPhone 14 lineup for bringing satellite connectivity support.

In fact, satellite connectivity is one of the most notable features of the iPhone 13 successors. Now, iPhone 14 series users will be able to send SOS messages even when they are in regions with no network.

To recall, Huawei had teased a similar feature via the Mate 50 series promo. Despite taking a "lack of innovation" jibe at the Cupertino-based tech behemoth, it looks like Samsung could follow in Apple's footsteps after all.

Noted leakster Ricciolo claims Samsung could be prepping to add satellite connectivity support to its next Galaxy devices. So, upcoming Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23 lineup, could offer satellite connectivity support.

However, the tipster did not specifically confirm whether the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get this emergency feature. It won't be surprising, however, if the Galaxy S23 Ultra turns out to be the first Samsung phone with a satellite connectivity feature.

It is worth mentioning here that the current-gen iPhone 14 models are set to receive the satellite connectivity feature in November. Furthermore, the feature will work only in Canada and the US for now.

The word on the street is that Apple is gearing up to offer the feature to iPhone 14 users in more countries later this year. For those unaware, Huawei introduced the satellite connectivity feature before Apple.

The popular brand suggests the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro will let users send short text messages via the global BeiDou satellite network of China. This will facilitate communication in network-less regions across the country.

Apple, on the other hand, relies on the network of Globalstar for the Emergency SOS feature. Details about the service Samsung is planning to use are still scarce. The South Korean tech firm could shed some light on its plan to introduce the satellite connectivity feature in the coming days.