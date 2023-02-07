The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the highest-end smartphone in the newly launched Galaxy S23 series. It understandably boasts better specifications and features compared to the base Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones. Moreover, the Ultra packs all-new performance hardware and cameras.

In fact, the 200MP main camera is the Galaxy S23 Ultra's biggest selling point. As if that weren't enough, a new report suggests the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers an excellent battery life. There are no prizes for guessing that the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers a better battery life than its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The entire Galaxy S23 series packs a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. As a result, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra smartphones are more efficient compared to their respective precursors. Moreover, the handsets offer better battery life than the outgoing Galaxy S22 series phones.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has undergone multiple battery tests lately. However, the results have been consistently impressive. TechDroider recently put Samsung's flagship smartphone through a battery test. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra did not perform better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the battery test.

The battery drain test involved putting the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max through multiple activities such as gaming, video recording, Instagram use, and video playback. With a total of 11 hours and 15 minutes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra grabbed the second spot.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, lasted 11 hours, and 25 minutes and took the top spot. Nonetheless, those numbers imply that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android device to go through this battery test. The Xiaomi 13 Pro lasted 10 hours, and 26 minutes.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted only 9 hours and 43 minutes. However, it is unclear whether the aforesaid unit packed an Exynos or Snapdragon chipset. Likewise, Korean outlet B-Note put the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Galaxy S23 Ultra through a YouTube playback test.

The S23 Ultra took the top spot with 20 hours, and 7 minutes. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes in second with 20 hours, and 5 minutes. The standard Galaxy S23 managed a time of 17 hours and 29 minutes. Lastly, the S22 Ultra showed a disappointing performance of just 12 hours and 3 minutes.

However, it is worth mentioning here that these battery tests aren't conclusive. Nevertheless, it is still safe to say that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a major improvement over the Galaxy S22 Ultra as far as battery performance is concerned.