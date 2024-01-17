Ahead of its official unveiling today, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has made an appearance online in the form of a pre-announcement unboxing video.

X (formerly Twitter) user tasty orange posted (and later deleted) 3 videos that give us a glimpse into the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Titanium finish and colour options. The video was also shared through a TikTok video from syhtele_Samsung, but has been taken down.

However, a screengrab from PhoneArena allows us to catch a glimpse of the handset's awe-inspiring outward appearance just before its launch. In fact, you can still check out the clips on Zahar Mobile Review before Samsung takes these down as well.

New details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra leaked

We see 3 Galaxy S24 Ultras variants in what the video describes as Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow and Titanium Violet colour options. If past leaks turn out to be true, a Titanium Black model could be in the offing as well.

The Titanium Gray was spotted in an earlier leak. The colour names corroborate past reports that indicated the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be housed in a titanium frame. We can also see a yellow Galaxy S24 and a purple Galaxy S24 Plus in the background, but these models are expected to come with usual aluminium frames.

Earlier this month, display expert Ross Young revealed that the marketing colours for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Jade Green, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange and Sapphire Blue.

Full S24 and S24+ Marketing Colors:

Amber Yellow

Cobalt Violet

Jade Green

Marble Gray

Onyx Black

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 8, 2024

The upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to adopt the same design as its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It sports a flat display and edges. Some minor changes include a smaller speaker grille and a flat bottom instead of round for the S Pen.

Aside from this, the new Galaxy Ultra model will have a toughened glass called Gorilla Glass Armor, narrower bezels and a higher peak brightness than before too. On the downside, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly continue using a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution and support adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone appears to have the same rear-mounted camera setup as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the new model could oust the 10MP 10x camera in favour of a 50MP 5x one.

More details about the upcoming Galaxy S24 series trio will be revealed later today at the Galaxy Unpacked event. In the meantime, let's check out how you can watch Samsung's biggest event for 2024.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

The Galaxy Unpacked will be streamed live on samsung.com at 6 PM UK time today (January 17). Alternatively, you can watch the event on the company's official YouTube channel.

The Korean brand is expected to take the wraps off a slew of exciting products, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. In the past, Samsung also showcased the Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Watch models and different versions of Galaxy Buds during its Unpacked events.

However, it is worth noting that the rumour mill hasn't churned out any speculations surrounding other Galaxy-branded products this year. So, it is safe to assume that the company might be planning to unveil only its next-gen Galaxy S-series phones.

Moreover, there have been multiple indications from the grapevine that Samsung will try to cash in on the AI revolution by incorporating new AI-powered features and functionalities into its upcoming phones.

This aligns with a new report that implies the Galaxy S24 series will boast a Google-powered AI feature dubbed "Circle to Search". Also, the devices could come with new search tools and AI assistance for note-taking.

The Ultra model could draw its power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ship with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For optics, the phone will reportedly house a 200MP main camera, a dual telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle sensor.