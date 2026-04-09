Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S27, is expected to launch globally in early 2027, with leaks pointing to a February unveiling in Seoul and a new Exynos 2700 chip that could deliver a notable performance boost over the Galaxy S26.

Samsung has settled into a fairly predictable winter cycle for Galaxy S launches. The expectation is that the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus will arrive in a similar slot next year, alongside a more powerful Galaxy S27 Ultra at the company's Unpacked event.

Galaxy S27 Release Date And Price: Reading Between The Wednesdays

Samsung has not confirmed a Galaxy S27 release date, but its launch pattern offers a few likely options. Unpacked events for Galaxy S phones usually fall midweek, making 17 February or 24 February plausible dates, although Samsung could still move earlier.

Pricing remains unclear. There have been no credible leaks yet, but Samsung raised prices on the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, so the most likely scenario is that those higher prices hold rather than rise again.

Samsung is also likely to cushion Galaxy S27 pricing with trade-ins and pre-order bonuses, though no launch offers have been confirmed.

Exynos 2700 At The Centre Of Samsung Galaxy S27 Hype

The biggest early talking point is the Exynos 2700. A January rumour cited in the original report suggested Samsung could build the chip on a second-generation 2nm process, with leaked figures pointing to roughly 12% higher performance and a 25% drop in power consumption.

Samsung has not confirmed those claims. If they prove accurate, however, they would address long-running criticism that Exynos-powered Galaxy phones lag behind Snapdragon models.

Samsung may power up to 50% of the Galaxy S27 lineup with its new 2nm Exynos 2700 chip—possibly even the Ultra—as it pushes to rival Snapdragon and cut reliance on Qualcomm. Could Exynos finally outperform Snapdragon in Samsung’s flagship phones? 🚀📱https://t.co/KldxVvqvsi — SammyGuru (@sammygurus) March 4, 2026

A regional split is expected to continue. Depending on the market, the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus are likely to use either the Exynos 2700 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Leaks also point to 12GB of RAM as standard, with a possible 16GB option on higher-end versions. Early battery expectations suggest a 4,300mAh cell on the S27 with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, and a 4,900mAh battery on the S27 Plus with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging.

Design, Camera And Display: Galaxy S27 As A Careful Evolution

On design, the Galaxy S27 is expected to refine the look of the S26 rather than introduce a major redesign. That would mean another glass-and-metal build, IP68 dust and water resistance, and the same unified camera styling introduced this year.

New colours are likely, as Samsung typically uses fresh finishes to separate each generation. Beyond that, there have been no solid design leaks.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S27, S27 Pro, S27 Ultra Possible Release Date, Specs, Features, Designs and Price Details Samsung Galaxy S27, S27 Pro, S27 Ultra Possible Release Date, Specs, Features, Designs and Price Details

Camera hardware on the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus is expected to remain broadly unchanged. Current talk points to a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP selfie camera on both models.

Most of the bigger camera rumours are centred on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Any suggestion that those upgrades could filter down to the smaller models remains speculative.

The standard Galaxy S27 is expected to keep a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, while the S27 Plus is tipped to retain its 6.9-inch panel. One open question is whether Samsung will bring the S26 Ultra's Privacy Display feature to the cheaper models, though there is no confirmation yet.

Software, Storage And The Galaxy S27 Ultra Factor

Under the software hood, the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus are expected to ship with Android 17 running Samsung's One UI 9.5. Android 17 is understood to focus on efficiency and polish, with interface changes such as broader blur effects, a reworked Quick Settings panel and a new handoff‑style function designed to let you continue tasks seamlessly on another device.

Samsung's own Galaxy AI layer is likely to be just as important. With the S26 series, Bixby gained natural language support and real‑time web search, and Samsung opened the door to alternative assistants like Gemini and Perplexity. Now Brief and the Now Bar both picked up deeper personal‑data integration to sharpen recommendations. Those features are all expected to move straight across to the Galaxy S27, with further quiet tuning rather than a radical rethink.

Storage options are widely expected to mirror the S26 range. That would mean 256GB and 512GB tiers for the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus, with at least the Plus model potentially gaining a 1TB option.

Hovering over all of this is the shadow of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is sketched out in early spec sheets as a 6.9‑inch powerhouse with a 200 MP main camera, dual telephoto lenses, Qi2 wireless charging and up to 16 GB of RAM. Those details, like almost everything else about the line‑up, remain unverified. Until Samsung confirms the Exynos 2700's claimed gains or locks in its final camera and battery choices, the Samsung Galaxy S27 story is still being written in rumours rather than facts, and should be treated accordingly.