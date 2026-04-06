Astronaut Christina Hammock Koch recently shared a breathtaking photograph from the Orion spacecraft, showing the world as it was supposed to be, with the curvature of the Earth visible. Instead, a digital forgery involving two of the most recognisable names on the planet—NASA and Samsung—stole the spotlight.

The image itself was a masterclass, featuring the glowing blue marble of Earth framed by the spacecraft's interior, with Koch's braids floating weightlessly within. However, within hours after she shared it on Instagram, a screenshot began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting a sharp-tongued exchange had occurred between the space agency and the tech giant.

Viral Deception Surrounding Christina Hammock Koch's Orion Snap

The viral post on X, alleged that Samsung had commented on the Instagram photo, perhaps hoping to capitalise on the high-definition visuals. And NASA reportedly delivered a cheeky response.

'this would've been a better shot on samsung,' Samsung's alleged reply read. 'you have 200x zoom, kindly shoot the moon from the earth,' NASA replied.

The exchange went viral immediately, with many finding it hilarious that NASA seemed to troll Samsung. However, the exchange never took place, and the photo spreading on social media was doctored.

The fake screenshot was designed to mimic Instagram's interface, yet it relied on the public's appetite for brand-on-brand conflict. While the photo of Koch's braids and the Earth was genuine, the snarky commentary was entirely fabricated by an external party.

Also, the alleged trolling came on the heels of NASA confirming that the Earth photo shared by Artemis II mission commander Reid Wiseman was taken using an iPhone 17 Pro Max. This easily puts NASA at odds with Samsung, making the fake exchange believable to some.

Digital Detectives Expose Flaws in the Alleged Brand War

Despite the initial excitement, more observant social media users quickly identified inconsistencies One user noted, 'This isn't a real comment exchange.' They pointed out a slight misalignment in the supposed NASA comment, where the elements had been poorly copied and pasted.

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The eagle-eyed observer noticed that the profile picture thumbnails were different sizes. The fonts used for 'Samsung' and 'NASA' also deviated from Instagram's standard typography and weight. 'I hate being pedantic, but I see more and more people being fooled by these screenshots now, and I have to call it out every time,' the critic commented on Reddit.

Another user further verified this claim. After scrolling through nearly 2,000 comments on the original post, they said they couldn't find the said exchange, suggesting that it never happened. 'This is a doctored photo and a nothingburger,' the netizen wrote.

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The Reality of the Historic Artemis II Lunar Mission

While the fake comments were a distraction, the mission itself remains a monumental feat of engineering. The Artemis II mission officially launched on 1 April 2026, marking a significant milestone in human spaceflight. This mission is the first crewed flyby to the moon in 53 years.

The crew consists of four experienced astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialists Christina Hammock Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Their objective is to perform a lunar flyby to test the life-support systems required for future deep-space exploration. This mission is a crucial stepping stone for the Artemis III landing, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

Despite the digital noise, the focus remains on the safety of the crew members and the success of the flight. NASA continues to provide regular mission updates through its official channels.