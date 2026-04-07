Questions are mounting over a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists connected to NASA and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Fox News presenter Will Cain has examined the cases on his programme, pointing to overlaps in sensitive research areas.

Seven scientists tied to sensitive research have died or gone missing over the past 18 months. Authorities maintain there is no established link, but as of April 2026 the cluster continues to prompt security questions.

The Cases Under Scrutiny

The incidents span several institutions. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Frank Maiwald, who died without an autopsy or public cause of death, was among the victims. Los Alamos National Laboratory engineer Anthony Chavez disappeared in May 2025 while out walking in New Mexico, leaving personal items at home. Aerospace engineer Monica Reza, who worked on rocket materials with NASA ties, vanished in June 2025 during a hike in California's Angeles National Forest.

Astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, involved in NASA-supported asteroid detection, was shot dead at his California home in February 2026; a suspect has been charged. Nuclear fusion specialist Nuno Loureiro was shot dead at his Massachusetts home in December 2025. Two more from Los Alamos – administrator Melissa Casias, missing since June 2025 after a walk, and retired Air Force General William McCasland, who vanished from his Albuquerque home on 27 February 2026, leaving behind his phone and keys – add to the tally.

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The disappearances follow a strikingly similar pattern, often last seen walking alone without personal items and connected to classified or sensitive projects. Two worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory, while Reza was developing specialised rocket metals under a project linked to McCasland. Similar unexplained vanishings have been reported in New Mexico, home to Los Alamos National Laboratory, where several of the scientists were based.

Will Cain's Analysis

On The Will Cain Show, the host laid out the details, noting how several individuals disappeared under strikingly similar circumstances, often while walking alone without personal effects. He highlighted the professional connections to highly classified work. 'questions are mounting' Cain asked while examining the cases.

The segment has sparked wider discussion, including in a widely viewed Instagram reel from the Will Cain Show account. Cain, known for his no-nonsense style, presented the facts without speculation but urged viewers to consider the implications for national security.

Investigators from the FBI and local forces continue to probe the disappearances separately, with Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department confirming it is looking into potential links in at least one case.

Security Concerns and Official Response

No law enforcement agency has confirmed any coordinated threat or connection between the incidents. Some deaths have been attributed to unrelated homicides, while the vanishings remain unsolved missing persons cases. Yet the concentration of expertise in national security-related fields has led to speculation about risks to researchers in sensitive areas.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department has said it is looking into this to see if there is any connection at all regarding the McCasland case and related disappearances. Calls for greater transparency have grown, particularly around protection for those handling advanced technologies.

As inquiries proceed, the wave of deaths and vanishings among NASA and Los Alamos scientists has captured public attention. Will Cain's breakdown ensures continued scrutiny of whether these events represent isolated tragedies or something more.