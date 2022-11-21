Apple has been on a launch spree during the last quarter of 2022. To recap, the American tech giant unveiled its iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event earlier this year.

Aside from this, Apple took the wraps off the new iPad series and rolled out multiple iPad OS, iOS updates, and macOS Ventura, Apple might also be gearing up to launch an M2 chip-powered MacBook Pro early next year.

Now, the latest leaks suggest the Cupertino-based tech firm is prepping to launch a new budget iPhone model under the iPhone SE lineup.

Dubbed iPhone SE 4, the new affordable smartphone is expected to draw inspiration from the iPhone XR as far as design is concerned. According to a new leak, the iPhone SE 4 will sport an OLED panel.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that the previously launched iPhone SE models feature LCD panels. As expected, Apple has neither denied nor confirmed any of these speculations yet.

Regardless, reliable analysts claim the screen size of the SE 4 will be between 5.7 and 6.1 inches. Also, the upcoming iPhone SE will reportedly have a notch to accommodate the front-mounted selfie camera.

So, the SE 4 could turn out to be the first iPhone SE series model to sport a notched display. Aside from this, Apple might equip the handset with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a Touch ID.

Regrettably, the iPhone SE 4 camera specifications are still a mystery. However, some reports claim the new iPhone SE will house an upgraded camera setup.

Under the hood, the handset might either pack an Apple A15 Bionic chip or the newer A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The fourth generation iPhone SE could break cover early next year. It will be interesting to see if Apple launches the upgraded MacBook Pros during the iPhone SE 4 launch event.