Apple finally got rid of the notch with the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro models broke the cover earlier this year without the trademark notch.

Some pieces of vital information regarding the next-gen iPhone Pro models are already popping up on the internet. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly spare no effort to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models.

As a result, the premium models will boast an array of exclusive features. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo attributes Apple's decision to add more features to the iPhone 15 Pro models to the skyrocketing demand for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, some leaks suggest the iPhone 15 series will comprise four models, just like the current-gen iPhone 14 lineup.

This includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite Apple's attempt to keep key details about the iPhone 14 Pro successors under wraps, leakers and tipsters continue to reveal what the next iPhone Pro models will have to offer.

Design

The much-awaited iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly bear a striking resemblance to the existing iPhone 14 Pro models. According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro models will get solid-state power and volume buttons.

Internally, the left and right sides will pack Taptic Engines to deliver force feedback. So, users will have the same experience as pressing physical buttons, according to the noted analyst.

Processor

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will probably use the A17 Bionic chip to draw power. This chipset is fabbed on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process.

A report by Nikkei Asia claims Apple will reuse the old processors in standard iPhone models again in 2023. Notably, the Pro models will ship with a whopping 8GB of RAM.

Camera Setup

The highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to house a periscope telephoto lens. To recap, the current iPhone 14 Pro models feature the new 48MP rear camera setup.